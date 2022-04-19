Texas News Anchor Shatanya Clarke Passes Away at 27

Shatanya Clarke, a popular news anchor in Texas, has died. According to Yahoo News, the 27-year-old transitioned while at her Texas home last Thursday following a two-year battle with cancer. At age 25, Clarke was diagnosed with a brain tumor and she often documented her journey on YouTube. “Her wit and personality could brighten anyone’s day. She had a passion for telling stories in a way that really hit home. To say our family and this community will miss her is the understatement of the year,” said Adam P. Bradshaw, KFDX news director said in a statement.

Marshawn Lynch Becomes Minority Owner in NHL Team

NFL veteran Marshawn Lynch, who formerly played the position of running back for the Seattle Seahawks, is now a minority owner of the NHL team, the Seattle Kraken, CNBC reports. Lynch joins rapper Macklemore as a minority investor for the team. “This is something I never would have imagined,” Lynch said in a statement. “I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special. As I look back on some of my accomplishments — I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35 – I’m gonna continue to count my blessings.”

Writer Apologizes Over A$AP Rocky Cheating Speculation

Louis Pisano, the fashion writer credited with starting rumors that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna split up due to infidelity, is issuing a public apology. In a statement shared on Twitter, Pisano, who uses they/them pronouns, expressed immense regret for tweeting that the pair had split due to A$AP cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

“Hi all, so I’d like to address the situation,” they tweeted. “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it. So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.”