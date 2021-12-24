|EBONY Rundown: Autopsy Reveals NFL Player Vincent Jackson Died of Alcohol-Related Complications, and More|Former Police Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in the Death of Daunte Wright|New Polling Shows Republicans Could Flip Two Senate Seats in 2022 Election|Georgia’s GOP Purges Black Democrats From Local Election Board|Indiana Bank Settles Housing Loan Discrimination Lawsuit|Congressional Panel to Investigate Astroworld Festival Tragedy|Blue Ivy’s Narration of ‘Hair Love’ Wins Voice Arts Award|12 Festive Holiday Experiences to See and Do This Year|U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats|Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’

EBONY Rundown: Autopsy Reveals NFL Player Vincent Jackson Died of Alcohol-Related Complications, and More

Vincent Jackson. Image: George Gojkovich/Getty Images.

Autopsy Reveals Vincent Jackson Died of Alcohol-Related Complications

An autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office in Hillsboro County, Florida determined that former Tampa Bay Bucaneers player Vincent Jackson, died of complications stemming from long-term alcohol use, according to CNN. Jackson was found dead in a hotel room last February. The report also determined that he had stage two CTE.

Supreme Court to Review Vaccine Mandates for Healthcare Workers and More

Wednesday, the Supreme Court announced that they will hear arguments in opposition of the nation’s COVID vaccine mandates, which have been imposed on healthcare workers and businesses with 100 employees or more, CBS News reports. Oral arguments have been scheduled for January 7.

Manchin Reportedly Received Corporate Donations Before Announcing BBBA No-Vote

According to a new report from CNBC, Senator Joe Manchin experienced a surge IN corporate donations before announcing his decision to vote against the Build Back Better Act. The report explains that Manchin’s’ leadership PAC, Country Roads, received 17 corporate donations in October and 19 in November, which totaled nearly $260,000.

Houston Non-Profit Engages Young Black Boys in STEM with Microsoft’s Help

FDA Authorizes Second COVID Pill

Thursday, the United States Food and Drug Administration authorized a second anti-viral COVID pill. According to CNN, the drug is called molnupiravir and it is designed “for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults.”

