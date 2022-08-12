EBONY Rundown: Nipsey Hussle to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Quinta Brunson Lands Deal With Warner Brothers, and More

Nipsey Hussle to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be posthumously honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place on Monday, August 15th, which would have been his 37th birthday. The news was first shared by Karen Civil, Executive Vice President of Young Money Entertainment.

Quinta Brunson Lands Overall Deal with Warner Brothers

Quinta Brunson is continuing to raise the bar for all to witness and be in awe of. The Abbott Elementary creator has just landed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Brothers Television. This deal will allow her to develop, produce and create content for Warner Brothers and all of their subsidiary platforms and channels.

Drake Receives First Emmy Nomination

For his work as Executive Producer on HBO’s hit show Euphoria, Drake has snagged an Emmy nomination. He is receiving this nomination alongside his other co-executive producers Adele “Future” Nur and Zendaya. This is his first nomination.

2022 Global Citizen Festival Lineup Announced

The performance line up for philanthropic festival Global Citizen has been announced. This year commemorates the festival’s 10th anniversary. In addition to its traditional concert in New York City, another show will be held in Accra, Ghana with talent, including Usher, SZA, Stormzy, H.E.R., and Tems

The Isley Brothers and Beyoncé Release New Song

What’s silkier than the Isley Brothers’s classic song “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”? A version with Queen Bey on it, of course. The legendary group teamed up with Beyoncé for a remake of the hit ballad that was recently released. Many are saying that this collaboration marks a significant return to the roots of R&B music. The Isley Brothers expressed their gratitude to Beyoncé and are set to released a new album very soon.