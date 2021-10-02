EBONY Rundown: Study Finds Police-Related Deaths in U.S. Are Severely Underreported, Lizzo Offers Ted Talk on History of Twerking, and More

30-Year Study Finds Police-Related Deaths Go Severely Underreported in the U.S.

A 30-year study published by The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in the medical journal The Lancet found that the amount of deaths caused by police officers in the United States is more than twice the number that is typically reported. According to TIME, the study, which examined cases between 1980 and 2018, found that there were approximately 30,000 deaths resulting from police violence.

George Floyd’s Sister Criticizes Joe Biden Over Police Reform

Days after the Senate failed to advance the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Floyd’s sister, Bridget Floyd, expressed hurt and frustration over the stalling of the bill. “I’m past upset, I’m past angry,” she told CNN. “Deep down in my gut I had a feeling that this was going to happen,” she went on. “People are out here in desperate need (for police reform) and I don’t feel that Biden is stepping up as the President and doing the right thing.”

Black Geologist, Daniel Robinson, Missing for Three Months

The father of Daniel Robinson, a Black geologist who was last seen near a remote worksite in Buckeye Arizona, is maintaining hope that his son will be found alive. “I’m going to continue believing,” David Robinson told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “I don’t have anything to indicate that my son is out there walking somewhere. But you know what? I’m still keeping my faith.” The younger Robinson’s vehicle was discovered on July 19. The airbags were deployed and the 24-year-old’s wallet, cell phone, and keys were at the scene.

Lizzo Delivers Ted Talk on the Black History of Twerking

In Monterey, California, Lizzo delivered a Ted Talk on the history of twerking. Tracing the lower body movement from its West African origins to jazz music to the movements of Josephine Baker to hip hop to New Orleans bounce. “Black people carried the origins of this dance through our DNA, through our blood, through our bones. We made twerking the global cultural phenomenon it became today,” said Lizzo. “For me, twerking ain’t a trend. My body ain’t a trend. I twerk because of my ancestors, for sexual liberation. … Because I can. Because I know I look good. I twerk because it’s unique to the Black experience, it’s unique to my culture, and it means something real to me.”

Porsha Williams Confirms RHOA Departure

Wednesday, Porsha Williams confirmed swirling speculation that she has decided to end her tenure with Bravo’s Housewives franchise. “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter,” Williams said in an Instagram statement. “This was a difficult decision to not only make but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.” Her announcement follows that of Cynthia Bailey, who is also leaving “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”