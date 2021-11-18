EBONY Rundown: Porsha Williams Reveals Frightening Sexual Encounter with R. Kelly, Julius Jones Granted Clemency, and More

Porsha Williams Makes Comes Forward with Allegations Against R. Kelly

In her forthcoming memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, Porsha Williams describes a 2007 encounter with R. Kelly. Williams alleges that she connected with the singer by way of mutual friend due to her interest in pursuing a career in music. According to an excerpt shared by People, for their initial meeting, Williams says that she expected to be transported to a recording studio, but was taken to his home and told to wait for the singer. When he arrived, she says that he told her to remove her clothing. They met twice more after the initial incident, but Williams alleges that she decided to end their relationship after overhearing women being beaten in another room. Years later, Williams says she shared her story with investigators.

Julius Jones Granted Clemency Hours Before Scheduled Execution

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt granted Julius Jones clemency hours before his scheduled execution, CNN reports. Jones has been on death row 20 years for a murder committed during the 1999 carjacking of Paul Howell. Jones maintains that he is innocent. Jones’ sentence will be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rittenhouse Defense Requests Mistrial

The defense team petitioned for a mistrial as jurors deliberated Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. Attorneys for the Kyle Rittenhouse argued that they received an inferior copy of a crucial video used by prosecutors. Judge Bruce Schroeder did not make an immediate decision in regard to the motion.