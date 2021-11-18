|What is Wrong With America Today: Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges|11 Best Dressed Guys of the Week to Follow on Instagram|Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Be Acting President|Cop His Look: The 4 Grooming Products Creative Director David Marshall Uses Daily|Black Friday: Getting to Know Interior Designer Tiffany Thompson|A South Carolina Man Who Was Stomped By a Police Officer Was Awarded a $650,000 Settlement|Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls for More Charges After Violent Attack Was Caught on Camera|Authors Jason Mott and Tiya Miles Win National Book Awards|Lauren Ridloff on Her Trailblazing Role as a Deaf Superhero in ‘Eternals’|Joe Morton Talks FOX’s ‘Our Kind of People,’ Black Wealth and That Iconic ‘A Different World’ Wedding Scene

EBONY Rundown: Porsha Williams Reveals Frightening Sexual Encounter with R. Kelly, Julius Jones Granted Clemency, and More

Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Porsha Williams Makes Comes Forward with Allegations Against R. Kelly

In her forthcoming memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, Porsha Williams describes a 2007 encounter with R. Kelly. Williams alleges that she connected with the singer by way of mutual friend due to her interest in pursuing a career in music. According to an excerpt shared by People, for their initial meeting, Williams says that she expected to be transported to a recording studio, but was taken to his home and told to wait for the singer. When he arrived, she says that he told her to remove her clothing. They met twice more after the initial incident, but Williams alleges that she decided to end their relationship after overhearing women being beaten in another room. Years later, Williams says she shared her story with investigators.

Julius Jones Granted Clemency Hours Before Scheduled Execution

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt granted Julius Jones clemency hours before his scheduled execution, CNN reports. Jones has been on death row 20 years for a murder committed during the 1999 carjacking of Paul Howell. Jones maintains that he is innocent. Jones’ sentence will be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

As We Remember September 11, Let’s Reset Our Priorities

Rittenhouse Defense Requests Mistrial

The defense team petitioned for a mistrial as jurors deliberated Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. Attorneys for the Kyle Rittenhouse argued that they received an inferior copy of a crucial video used by prosecutors. Judge Bruce Schroeder did not make an immediate decision in regard to the motion.

