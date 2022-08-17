|EBONY Rundown: R.Kelly’s Second Federal Trial Begins, Rick Ross Fined For Violating Labor Laws, And More|U.S. Jesuit Priests Have Fallen Behind on Raising $100 Million For Slavery Reparations|20+ Black-Owned Businesses to Support During Your Next Martha’s Vineyard Trip|Serena Williams Defeated in Round 1 of Western & Southern Open|EBONY Video: Tabitha Brown Dishes on Her New Plant-Based Cooking Competition Show ‘It’s CompliPlated’|Houston Responds to Hate Crime by Relying on Community|Inflation Reduction Act Has Promising Benefits for Black Communities|Care In Action Mobilizes Around Black Women Candidates Running in Midterm Election|Chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix Shares the Inspiration Behind His Indulgent Treats at EBONY’s ‘Summer Soirée on the Vineyard’|Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Sue Triller For $28 Million Over Missed Payments

EBONY Rundown: R.Kelly’s Second Federal Trial Begins, Rick Ross Fined For Violating Labor Laws, And More

Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images
R.Kelly’s Second Federal Trial Begins

The second leg of disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly begun today. Opening statements were given by the prosecution as Kelly faces charges of child pornography and obstruction. Jurors are to be shown segments of four videos he made with an underage girl when she was 13 or 14 and the singer was 31. Kelly’s business manager Derrel McDavid is also facing charges for covering up the child pornography and another former employee Milton Brown is facing charges for receiving it.

Rick Ross Fined For Violating Labor Laws at Mississippi Wing Stops

According to the Department of Labor, Rick Ross is in trouble for violating labor laws. The government agency found that his company Wingstop, by way of his entity Boss Wings Enterprises LLC, has disregarded federally mandated minimum wage, overtime, and child labor regulations in Mississippi. Employees have also been to pay for their own uniforms, training, background checks and cash register shortages. The company is being required to pay civil penalties, backpay, and liquidated damages in the sum of $114,427. His sister, who also manages Wingstop locations in Mississippi, is also included in the DOL’s reprimand.

Kevin Hart and The Children’s Place Open Reading Center in Harlem

Children’s retailer The Children’s Place and comedian Kevin Hart have partnered to bring learning centers to Harlem. As a part of their 2022 Back-to-School campaign, the intent is to start a launch of similar learning centers around the country in “deserving neighborhoods.” The first community learning center location was placed at NYC Parks’ Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center in East Harlem.

Kendrick Lamar Qualifies for Oscar Nomination

Notorious lyricist and rapper Kendrick Lamar has officially qualified for his first Oscar nomination. The visuals for Lamar’s “We Cry Together” music video is up for consideration under the Best Live Action Short Film category. The six minute long short film is from his latest project Mr. Moral & the Big Steppers.

