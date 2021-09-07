EBONY Rundown: RiRi & Nicki Minaj Reunite for Family Night, Jurnee Smollett and Shonda Rhimes Step Down from Time’s Up Board, and More

Rihanna, Nicki Minaj Reunite for Family Night

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj recently reunited for what appears to have been a family night gathering. The “Yikes” rapper sent fans into a frenzy Sunday when she posted an image of herself, her husband Kenneth Petty, her son, RiRi, and A$AP Rocky cozied up on a sofa. The reunion left some fans wondering if there is a new collaboration between the Caribbean recording artists in the works.

Jurnee Smollett, Shonda Rhimes and Others Leave Time’s Up Amidst Cuomo Scandal

Jurnee Smollett, Shonda Rhimes, and Eva Longoria are the latest members to step down from the Time’s Up board of directors in the wake of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s sexual harassment scandal, according to the Los Angeles Times. Over the weekend, the organization announced that “members of the existing board will be stepping aside over the next 30 days” in order to create room for a “new and reconstituted board.” The windfall comes after former chairwoman and co-founder Roberta Kaplan stepped down following the revelation that she advised Cuomo behind the scenes to allegedly assist him in discrediting his accusers.

Texas Gov. Signs Restrictive Voting Bill into Law

Texas continues to make headlines for its restrictive new laws. Just days after the state’s six-week abortion ban went into effect, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law, which will dramatically restrict voting access in Texas. The new bill, which Abbott says will make it “harder for people to cheat at the ballot box in Texas,” according to the New York Times, will restrict absentee voting, cut down on the use of ballot drop boxes, and provided greater authority to partisan poll watchers.

Cardi B Welcomes Baby Boy

Cardi B is now a mom of two. Over the holiday weekend, the Bronx rapper and husband, Offset, welcomed a baby boy. The family’s new addition, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born on September 4, according to an image Cardi shared on Instagram Monday. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the pair expressed in a statement to People. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” The couple shares five children in total – including Offset’s three children from previous relationships.

Amanda Gorman Named Brand Ambassador for Estée Lauder

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman has entered a three-year partnership with Estée Lauder, Yahoo Finance reports. The 23-year-old makes history as the brand’s first Global Changemaker and will begin appearing in campaigns beginning Spring 2022. Gorman announced on Instagram that through this partnership, she will work with Estée Lauder “to inspire change, beginning with founding WRITING CHANGE, a new philanthropic initiative of The Estée Lauder Companies.”

Biden Visits New York & New Jersey to Survey Storm Damage

President Joe Biden visited areas in New Jersey and New York that were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida. Joined by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Biden drew connections between the devastating storm and climate change. “Climate change is here. We’re living through it now,” Biden said, according to the New York Times. “We’re at one of those inflection points where we act, or we’re going to be in real, real trouble.”