Accuser Withdraws Sexual Assault Suit Against Don Lemon

“After a lot of inner reflection and a deep dive into my memory, I have come to realize that my recollection of the events that occurred on the night in question when I first met CNN anchor Don Lemon were not what I thought they were when I filed this lawsuit,” Hice said in a statement. “As a result, I am dropping the case.”

Dustin Hice, the man who accused Don Lemon of sexual assault has withdrawn his lawsuit. According to Deadline, Hice, who previously alleged that the CNN anchor demonstrated a pattern of “aggression and hostility” during a 2018 encounter in Sag Harbor, New York, now says that his recollection of the 2018 incident was wrong.

U.S. Classifies Brittney Griner as Wrongfully Detained

Tuesday, the State Department announced that Brittney Griner has been classified as “wrongfully detained” by Russia, according to The Associated Press. “The U.S. government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms. Griner,” the Biden Administration said.

Blac Chyna Loses Kardashian Defamation Suit

Monday, a jury has ruled in favor of the Kardashian family in Blac Chyna‘s defamation lawsuit, The Associated Press reports. The Los Angeles jury found that the Kardashians did not defame Chyna. While the jury expressed belief that the Kardashians acted in bad faith and were not justified when they told producers that Chyna abused Rob Kardashian, it was determined that their comments did not interfere with her contract with E! and did not substantially impact the fate of her TV show, “Rob & Chyna.”

Yo! MTV Raps Revival Heading to Paramount+

A reimagining of “Yo! MTV Raps” has found a home with Paramount+. According to Variety, the first episode of the revival with air via the streaming service on May 24. Segments include cyphers, live performances, and lifestyle-related content. Latto, Shenseea, and Freddie Gibbs are among the artists scheduled to appear in the new season.