EBONY Rundown: Shalanda Young Poised for White House Budget Director Nomination, Unemployment Rate Touches 52 Year Low, and More

Shalanda Young. Image: Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Biden to Nominate Shalanda Young as White House Budget Director

President Joe Biden is poised to nominate Shalanda Young as the White House Office and Management and Budget Director, CNBC reports. Presently, Young serves as the acting director of the office. If confirmed, Young will be the first Black woman to officially hold the position.

Unemployment Rate Touches 52-Year Low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week dipped to the lowest rate in 52 years, CBS News reports. This is a promising development for the economy and is reflective of an improving job market.

Triller Announces Funding Program for Black Creatives

This month, Triller announced a new program that will provide Black creators who post on the app with $4,000 per month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new program will pay $2,000 in cash and $2,000 in equity on a monthly basis to creators who sign one-year contracts with the video-sharing app by January 1. Per the contract, participants will be required to post 8 videos per month and make 8 posts referencing the app on other social platforms.

Video: EBONY Unscripted Featuring Jennifer Hudson and CEO Michele Ghee

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Named No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 Song of All Time

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” broke a record Tuesday when Billboard announced that the track is number one of their Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 chart. “I feel like I’ve been making that record for a decade,” The Weeknd said of the synth-powered single.

