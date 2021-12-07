|EBONY Rundown: Shaun King’s Daughter in ICU After Being Hit by a Car, CNN Terminates Chris Cuomo, and More|Kith and Barbie Just Dropped the Most Awesome Collab|Virginia Removes Pedestal Where Statue of Robert E. Lee Stood, Transfers Land to the City of Richmond|Gender Fluid Clothing Brand K.NGSLEY Just Launched Their C1A1 Collection|EJ Williams on the Remix of ‘The Wonder Years’ from a Black Teen’s Point of View|Ben Crump Calls for a Federal Investigation Into the Death of Jelani Day|The First-Ever Government Funded Task Force Launched in Minnesota to Tackle Cases of Murdered and Missing Black Women|New York State Attorney General Letitia James Is Fighting Against the Discrimination of Transgender Students in Schools|Black Man Files Lawsuit Claiming His Job Requested That He Cut His Locs|‘To Live and Die in Alabama’ Re-examines the Controversial Execution of Nathaniel Woods

EBONY Rundown: Shaun King’s Daughter in ICU After Being Hit by a Car, CNN Terminates Chris Cuomo, and More

Image: Getty Images

Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers Head Injury After Car Accident

Kendi King, the 19-year-old daughter of Shaun King, suffered brain injury and series of physical injuries after being hit by a car in New York City. In an Instagram post, the activist revealed that the teen has been in the intensive care unit at an area hospital for a couple of days. “We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care,” he expressed. “The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough.”

CNN Terminates Chris Cuomo

Mere days after announcing the indefinite suspension of Chris Cuomo, CNN has moved to terminate the news anchor. The move comes after a report shed light on the role he allegedly played in the defense of his brother Governor Andrew Cuomo against claims of sexual harassment. “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” reads a statement from the network. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

U.S. Now Averaging More Than 100K New COVID Cases Per Day

The rate of new COVID infections in the United States have hit a new milestone for the first time since the fall. According to CNN, new data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the nation is now averaging more than 100,000 new COVID cases per month for the first time in two months. The date also reflects an increased in COVID-related deaths, illustrating a 7-day average of 1,651 deaths.

Taliban Bans Forced Marriage of Women

Friday, the Taliban issued a new decree banning the forced marriage of women, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. “Both (women and men) should be equal,” the decree read, “no one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure.” The move comes as the Taliban seeks to receive approval, recognition, and aid from the international community.

