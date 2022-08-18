|EBONY Rundown: Trailer for Sidney Poitier Documentary Released,Dwayne Wade Petitions Courts to Approve Daughter’s Name Change, And More|Mother Sues School District After Her Daughter Was Forced to Participate in ‘Cotton-Picking’ Project|Meet 7 Black Entrepreneurs Changing the Face of the Health and Wellness Industry|Mississippi Town Sued After Its Former Police Chief Bragged About Killing Black People|NBA Casts Vote for Civic Engagement|Video Interview: Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco Discuss Their New Netflix Film ‘Day Shift’|Protect Yourself From Monkeypox With These Tips from Celebrated Surgeon Dr. Leslie R. Matthews|Ellia Green Becomes the First Olympian to Come Out as a Transgender Man|LeBron James Agrees to a Two-Year, $97.1 Million Extension With the Los Angeles Lakers|Ava DuVernay Reflects on the Lasting Impact and Rich Legacy of ‘Queen Sugar’

EBONY Rundown: Trailer for Sidney Poitier Documentary Released,Dwayne Wade Petitions Courts to Approve Daughter’s Name Change, And More

Image: United Artists/Getty Images.
Trailer Released for Sidney Poitier Documentary

Beloved actor Sidney Poitier’s passing earlier this year struck the world hard. In honor of his legacy, Sidney, a documentary about his career, activism and life, will debut on September 23rd in theaters and on Apple TV+. The film is directed by Oscar nominated director Reginald Hudlin and to be produced by Oprah Winfrey. As seen in the film’s trailer, luminaries such as Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Halle Berry, and Civil Rights icon Andrew Young are set to appear in the film as well with personal reflections.

Dwayne Wade Petitions Courts to Approve Daughter’s Name Change

Two years after Dwayne Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade, came out as transgender, he is advocating on her behalf so that she may officially change her name. Per the petition, Wade has full agency to make decisions on Zaya’s behalf and has notified his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches of the action as a courtesy.

Abbott Elementary Gets Premiere Date

Hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary is scheduled to premiere season two on September 21st. The show made waves over the past year for its relatable plot, dynamic cast and communal nature. The show’s creator Quinta Brunson has been lauded for her work on the show and become a breakout star with years of varied projects under her belt. The cast was nominated for this upcoming cycle of the Emmy Awards and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph went viral for her reaction to the news.

Love Is Blind Couple Iyanna McNeely & Jarrette Jones to Divorce

The controversial yet engaging Netflix reality show Love Is Blind is unfortunately seeing its first divorce. Couple Iyanna McNeely & Jarrette Jones, one of the only couples to wed at the end of the second season, are calling it quits. With a lengthy statement on social media, the couple shared that they have separated and are beginning the process of divorce. The duo were most memorable during the season as Jarrette informed Iyanna that she was his second choice which impacted the course of the experience. The two celebrated a year of marriage this past June.

