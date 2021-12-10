EBONY Rundown: VP Kamala Harris Hosts Maternal Health Action Day, Travis Scott Discusses Astroworld Tragedy, and More

Kamala Harris Hosts White House’s Inaugural Maternal Health Day of Action

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris held a summit with lawmakers, public figures, and Cabinet secretaries to bring awareness to the maternal health crisis in the United States, CNN reports. The first of its kind, the Maternal Health Day of Action was a time in which the Administration announced “a series of federal reports and guidance, among other things aimed at improving maternal health in the United States.”

Currently, the United States has the highest rate of maternal deaths than any other developed country. “This challenge is urgent, and it is important and it will take all of us. And to put it simply, here’s how I feel about this: in the United States of America, in the 21st century, being pregnant and giving birth should not carry such great risk,” Harris said. “Women in our nation are dying— before, during and after childbirth.”

Travis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy

In an interview with Charlamagne tha God, Travis Scott discussed the tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people at his Astroworld music festival last month. Among the things discussed, Scott shared that he was unaware of the severe injuries sustained by the festival’s attendees while he was on stage. “People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that,” he said before going on to note that any time he noticed someone passed out, he stopped the show to be sure that they received help. “This night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy. People didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was.”

According to CNN, more than 140 lawsuits have been filed against Scott in the wake of the tragedy.

Trial Begins for Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright

The trial for Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center Police officer who is charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, began Wednesday. According to the New York Times, Day one of the trial included emotional testimony from Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, and jurors watched body camera footage of Wright’s final moments. Potter, who is charged with manslaughter, will testify in her own defense. Testimony is expected to continue over the next several weeks.

Robbie Shakespeare of Sly and Robbie Dead at 68

Acclaimed reggae bass guitarist, Robbie Shakespeare, has died. His passing was confirmed on Twitter Wednesday by Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Enteraint, and Sport, Olivia Grange. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad,” the tweet reads. “He will be sorely missed.”

Marques Houston Welcomes Baby Girl

Early December, singer Marques Houston welcomed his first child with wife, Miya Dickey. The baby girl, whom the couple named Zara, was born a little over a year after the couple tied the knot in August 2020. “It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids,” Houston told Us Weekly. “But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”