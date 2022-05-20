|Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested for Grand Theft of Luxury Watch|“Top Chef” Star Gregory Gourdet Spotlights Haitian Cuisine With New Restaurant ‘Kann’ Opening This Summer|Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children’s Book, ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’|Catch EBONY’s ‘Teen Legislative Summit: Our Young Black Leaders’ Tonight|Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique|5 Headphones to Help You Cope With Your Hybrid Work Schedule|It’s a Boy! Rihanna Had Her Baby|The Obamas Partner With Airbnb to Launch $100 Million College Scholarship|5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Him Out in the Real World

From left: EBONY's Teen Legislative Summit Panelists— Taylor Ghee, Johna Speller and Carolyn Reid. Image: courtesy of the subjects
EBONY has historical prided itself on the dedication to speaking truth to power while providing an outlet for individuals to share stories that are integral to the framework of our community. With this in mind, EBONY is excited to announce the airing of its inaugural Teen Legislative Summit tonight Friday May 20, 2022 at 8PM/PT/5PM PT. The summit is in partnership with the Bergen-Passaic New Jersey Chapter of Jack and Jill of America and the NAACP Youth & College Division, and will be moderated by Tiffany Dena Loftin, Senior Advisor to the Grassroots Law Project.

Panelists participating in the event are Taylor Ghee, a NJ native and Teen President of Jack and Jill Bergen-Passaic Chapter, Johna Speller, President of NC NAACP Youth and College Division and Carolyn Reid, Stafford, Virginia Youth Council President. Through dialogue about sparking generational change and social action, these young leaders share knowledge about the work they do within their respective communities while encouraging others to get involved. The discussion delves into solutions for issues facing the younger generation and provides tidbits to inspire young people to step into their own power and authority to impact the future.

EBONY’s Teen Legislative Summit will air tonight Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT.

