|Mayor Eric Adams Swears in Eddie Gibbs, a Former Convict, to New York State Legislature|5 NBA Players Whose Style Is Lit|Rapper Moneybagg Yo Is the Latest Face for Outwear Company Moose Knuckles|Kodak Black Shot at Justin Bieber’s After Party in Los Angeles|EBONY Rundown: Eminem Takes a Knee at Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Split, and More|Purdue University Police Officer Pins Black Student to the Ground by the Neck, Almost Suffocating Him|Beyoncé’s Stylist KJ Moody Shares His Love of Ivy Park’s Newest Drop|DKNY’s Spring 2022 ‘Do Your Thing’ Campaign Taps Black Creatives|President Joe Biden Criticizes the NFL for Lack of Black Head Coaches|U.W. Clemon, First Black Federal Judge in Alabama, Disapproves of Potential Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson

Mayor Eric Adams Swears in Eddie Gibbs, a Former Convict, to New York State Legislature

Eddie Gibbs is the New York State's first Assembly member who has served time in prison. Image: Eddie Gibbs.

Last week Mayor Eric Adams made history by swearing in a formerly incarcerated member of the New York assembly, New York Daily News.

Eddie Gibbs, who in 1988 pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, took his oath of office in the gymnasium at the Johnson Houses Community Center in East Harlem, near where he grew up.

“You are going to Albany right now at the right time,” Adams said before reading the oath. “You are bringing street credibility. Look at you and me—ejected, rejected, and now being respected,” the mayor continued, receiving cheers and applause from the crowd.

Last month, Gibbs, easily defeated Republican Daby Benjamin Carreras in a special election. In 1988, he was only 17-years-old when he claimed self-defense and was sentenced to four years in state prison where he earned his associate’s degree in business.

After being released from prison, Gibbs briefly worked as a standup comic and rapper before becoming a district leader for East Harlem in 2017.

Gibbs is replacing ex-Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez, who resigned back in November to become Gov. Hochul’s secretary of state.                                                                                                               

Filled with emotion after Adams swore him in, with tears in his eyes, Gibbs said,

“My brother, our mayor.” 

On Twitter, Gibbs pledged to be a partner to Adams in his mission to fight back against the city’s recent crime spike.

“I look forward to working in partnership with @NYCMayor on his Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” his tweet read.“ As the first formerly incarcerated lawmaker, I bring an important perspective to Albany with an understanding of balancing public safety and justice; I know Mayor Adams understands this as well.”

He also added I’m another tweet, “My life has been full of low points—but being elected to serve my community in the New York State Assembly is a high point I’ll forever be grateful for.”

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.