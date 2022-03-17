4 Takeaways From ‘Married to Medicine’ Dr. Jackie Walters and Olay x EBONY HBCU STEM Queen Jamirra Franklin Instagram Live

If you’ve ever questioned what Black women cannot do, you’ll be wondering forever. As EBONY continue to celebrate the HBCU STEM Queens who graced its commemorative issue last month, we are excited to present a dialogue series between these collegiate young women and notable Black women in STEM. In partnership with Olay, EBONY will be hosting these enlightening conversations over the next couple of weeks via Instagram Live.

The first session of this series hosted was by Married to Medicine‘s Dr. Jackie Walters and Spelman College’s EBONY HBCU STEM Queen Jamirra Franklin. The two discussed the struggles of getting through undergraduate prerequisites, the frequent micro-aggressions experienced by Black women in the medical field as well last the need of our community to abandon the shame when it comes to taking care of our health.

Franklin skillfully and enthusiastically led the conversation with Dr. Jackie from the perspective of a medical student to a well-seasoned medical professional. Here are some gems dropped during the interview that have led to Dr. Jackie’s successful 20+ year career:

Ditch checking your phone in the mornings and affirm your spirit

It can be draining to get into a rut of consistent being on go and checking emails 24/7. To shake that up, try setting aside a few moments after you wake up to set your intentions, find peace within yourself and get your spirit right. In the midst of stressful moments, doing these small actions will change your outlook.

Eliminate embarrassment when it comes to your health

Within our community, it can be challenging to come to terms with taking necessary care of ourselves. It can be overwhelming and difficult to own up to. However, health is wealth and it is crucial that we nurture ourselves inside and out.

Find people who will lift you up and keep you on track

Mentorship at all levels is important. When the road gets tough, having people who want to see you win will make all the difference. This support can motivate you to do your best and gives you the strength to keep going.

Sometimes the long route is the best one to take

It can be intimidating when those around us are achieving their goals at what appears to be a faster rate. However, it can be best to buckle down, keep our head in the game and stay steady along the course toward our goals, no matter how long it may take.

If you missed the session or would like to re-watch the Instagram Live, check it out below: