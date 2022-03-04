FedEx Has Established a $100K Scholarship Endowment at Mississippi Valley State University

FedEx Logistics has announced a new $100,000 scholarship endowment awarded to Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU). The scholarship is funded by the company’s global community engagement program, FedEx Cares.

According to the press release, the news of the scholarship was announced on “the one-year anniversary of a $1 million pledge by FedEx to MVSU to fund a customized career readiness program, part of a $5 million commitment to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi and Tennessee. FedEx Logistics currently operates an office on the campus of MVSU, which employs students, building a pipeline of talent to support customs brokerage operations.”

The endowment by FedEx will support MVSU’s vision that no student is turned away because of the expenses related to their education. Eligibility for the scholarship will depend on a student’s satisfactory academic standing, as determined by the university. Additionally, students from MVSU are also eligible to apply for entrance in the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program, announced in early February 2022.

“FedEx Logistics is committed to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and this is a clear example,” said Dr. Udo Lange, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics. “I am proud of our full-circle relationship with MVSU. FedEx Logistics will continue breaking down barriers so that underrepresented groups have a roadmap to access and achieve success.”

FedEx Logistics has maintained a satellite office on the MVSU campus in Itta Bena, Miss., staffed with qualified students since 2019. The office provides professional opportunities for students, building a pipeline of talent to support the industry-leading customs brokerage operations of FedEx Logistics.

With the new scholarship endowment, FedEx continues to grow its relationship with MVSU.