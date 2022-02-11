|Cop His Look: Singer Eric Bellinger’s 6 Grooming Must-Haves|Watch: Inside the HBCU STEM Print Issue with EBONY Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|A Guide to This Weekend’s Super Bowl LVI|What’s In My Bag: New York Fashion Week Edition|The Goddess of Mary J. Blige That Is in All of Us|Judge Refuses to Reinstate Four Students Expelled Over Slavery Petition|Maine Man Indicted for Hate Crimes Relating to Arson of a Black Church in Massachusetts|5 Black-Owned Businesses to Support While in Town for the Super Bowl|Brooklyn Museum to Host an Exhibit Featuring the Work of Virgil Abloh|Byron Allen Is Preparing a Bid to Purchase the Denver Broncos

Watch: Inside the HBCU STEM Print Issue with EBONY Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo

There’s just something transformative about the HBCU experience—the power of seeing oneself, the diversity of Blackness, a connection to legacy. As a young woman who often felt out of place, I found those things, and myself, at my alma mater, Howard University.

For over 45 years, EBONY has celebrated that magic through our HBCU Campus Queens contest. That tradition continues with this commemorative issue that we are so proud to bring to you in partnership with OLAY—a brand that has committed to #FacetheSTEMGap by working to triple the number of women of color in the field by 2030.

Our first-ever STEM-focused HBCU Campus Queens competition spotlights brilliant students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs. From a 13-year-old future surgeon to a robotics engineer in training, these ladies serve up plenty of genius. But we didn’t stop there. We meet Black scientists fulfilling our beauty needs. We celebrate actors and authors whose genre-bending portrayals broaden the scope of who we can be. We hear from COVID-19 vaccine developer Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., and more.

I’m infinitely proud of the work the EBONY team put in. So sit back, relax, and be inspired.

The OLAY x EBONY special commemmorative print issue.

Look for the EBONY x OLAY commemorative print issue at all Barnes & Noble, select Target and HBCU stores, and retail chains nationwide on February 11, 2022. Visit ebony.com for more information.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.