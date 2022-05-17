|Handbag Designer Brandon Blackwood Offers to Pay For Funerals of Victims of Buffalo Supermarket Shooting|Get the Look: Doja Cat’s Skin Glow at the Billboard Music Awards|The Buffalo Shooting Brings to Light Why the Great Replacement Theory Is a Danger to Us All|Katt Williams Dishes on Directing Himself in His New Netflix Special|Marsai Martin Opens Up About Maintaining Her Mental Health and Avoiding Burnout|Biden Administration Takes Action to Increase Affordable Housing Options Nationwide|A Chicago Man is Charged With Threatening Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx|Black Farmers in Southwest Georgia to Host New Airbnb Stays and Experiences|Navy Commissioned Destroyer Ship Named in Honor of the First Black Marine Aviator|Howard University Obtains Major Acquisition of Gordon Parks’ Photo Archive

Six HBCUs Partner With IBM to Develop Campus Cybersecurity Centers

clark-atlantan-university
Clark Atlanta University, one of the HBCUs participating in IBM's latest cybersecurity partnership. Image: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Technology company IBM has set out to increase opportunities for underrepresented communities by providing no-cost STEM job training to six historically Black colleges and universities. Last week, they announced the first six of over 20 Cybersecurity Leadership Centers which are to be developed within specific HBCUs and HBCU systems.

Other institutions who will be invited to partake in this program are the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Specialisterne Foundation which supports autistic and neurodivergent individuals.

As stated in a press release from IBM, this program supports the tech corporation’s goal to effectively “skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030 to create equitable, inclusive economic opportunities while also addressing a longstanding STEM job skills shortage impacting the business community.” According to a 2020 study from ManPower Group, 69% of U.S. employers are struggling to find skilled workers with skilled trades, with IT, sales and marketing positions being the top three hardest roles to fill.

This collaboration comes after IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna made a pledge to increase their partnerships with HBCUs across the company. Participating HBCUs in IBM’s inaugural endeavor include North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University System, Clark Atlanta University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Morgan State University, South Carolina State University. They will have access to a customized, multi-year cybersecurity experience with IBM, including cybersecurity curricula, cloud access, and an immersive learning experience to expand their school’s capacity to develop top talent in the cybersecurity sector.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.