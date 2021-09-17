Introducing EBONY’s HBCU STEM Queens Competition

We are pleased to announce EBONY’s HBCU STEM Queens competition. Since 1975, EBONY has celebrated Black collegiate women – poised to make a positive change in the African American community – through the Campus Queens competition at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). EBONY is proud to continue its longest-running editorial franchise. And this year, we’re excited to be partnering with Olay.

Ten beautiful, talented and accomplished HBCU STEM Queens will be featured in EBONY’s Commemorative print issue debuting on newsstands in February 2022.

ELIGIBILITY

Only female students who are STEM majors attending an HBCU are eligible for consideration.



COMPETITION APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

To apply online, email the following materials to hbcuSTEM@EBONY.com:

A high-quality, professional color portrait wearing school paraphernalia (digital images must have a resolution of 300 dpi. We will not accept amateur photos, snapshots or laser prints of digital photos. If you do not supply an acceptable professional photo by the deadline, your school’s queen will not be considered for the feature) Release & Consent for Publication Form Biographical information One-minute video expressing your love for the STEM field

Please note that EBONY editors reserve the right to select the final subjects and photographs that will appear in the feature.

All materials must be received no later than September 24 to be considered.

THERE WILL BE NO EXCEPTIONS.

ONLINE VOTING

A photo, video and bio of each student will be posted on EBONY.com, giving all networks (family, friends, community organizations, etc.) an opportunity to vote for the queen of their choice. Online voting begins on September 24, 2021, at 12:01 AM CST and ends on October 7, 2021, at 11:59 PM CST. Voters are allowed to vote as many times as they wish until the deadline.

PROMOTION OF PARTICIPATION

This competition requires active participation on social media! To accumulate as many votes as possible, you are encouraged to share the link to the EBONY STEM Queens voting site with as many family, friends and community members as possible.

Here are some tips to get you to the Top 10:

Keep It Positive. Although this is a competition, remember to remain focused on your goal. Avoid bashing and opposing posts about other participants, as that would not be queenlike nor would it represent the EBONY brand well.

Keep It Sweet and Simple. Try to create concise posts that provide enough details about yourself, why you want to be featured in EBONY magazine and how to vote. This is extremely important when using all social media channels.

Keep It EBONY. As an EBONY HBCU STEM Queen, you are an extension of the EBONY brand. We encourage you to use the provided promotional materials we have created for you.

#EBONYhbcuSTEM is the official hashtag of the competition and should be used as much as possible on all posts.

COMPETITION AWARDS

The 10 selected EBONY HBCU STEM Queens with the highest number of votes will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to receive a makeover with professional hair and wardrobe consultation. This trip includes the official “HBCU STEM Queens” photo shoot, which will be featured in the February 2022 Commemorative issue of EBONY magazine as well as online. Winners will also receive a scholarship and summer internship. Students will be notified of the winning group of 10 Queens on October 8, 2021, with subsequent correspondence outlining the schedule and arrangements for the photo shoot.

DISQUALIFICATION

The unauthorized use of any of EBONY’s brand (i.e., logo, tagline, etc.) could result in disqualification from the competition. We encourage you to use the materials provided in the promotion kit.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information or any questions regarding the competition, email us at hbcuSTEM@EBONY.com