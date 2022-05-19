Travis Scott’s Foundation Is Giving $1 Million in Scholarships to HBCU Students

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation announced that it had awarded $1 million in scholarships to students from 38 HBCUs this year, People reports. The sum was divided and distributed to 100 students.

The scholarship is named in honor of Scott’s grandfather Waymon Webster, who himself was an HBCU graduate and educator at Prairie View A&M University.

“With Scott’s support, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund granted $10,000 scholarships to seniors who have reached academic excellence (averaging 3.5 or higher GPA) but have faced the all-too-common last-minute challenge of financial adversity in the second semester of their senior year,” the press release read. “The scholarships will bring 100 students over the finish line, diploma in hand.”

Jordan Webster, Scott’s sister, the project manager for the Cactus Jack Foundation’s Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund—who herself recently graduated from Howard University last week—spoke about the importance of education and HBCUs to their grandfather’s legacy.

“I know personally how deeply important my grandfather’s academic legacy at HBCUs is to my entire family—to Travis, as well as my twin brother Josh who is at Prairie View A&M University—and now, to 100 people that Travis has been able to help out at a tough time,” Webster said in a statement. “It means the world to me to be able to work with my brother as he creates hope and makes a real difference for our peers and their families.”

Scott said that he and his family will continue to help students and this disbursement is just the beginning of their philanthropic work.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not—and Black students are left behind or counted out,” he said in a statement.

“So that’s what my family and I set out to change,” he added. “We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them—and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”