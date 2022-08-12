Elevator Video Shows OnlyFans Models Courtney Clenney Attacking Christian Obumseli Months Before His Death

Surveillance footage shows Onlyfans model Courtney Clenney attacking her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in an elevator months before his death, reports the New York Post

Kathie Fernandez-Rundle, Miami-Dade County State Attorney, charged Clenney with stabbing Obumseli during a fight at their luxury apartment on April 3, 2022.

Fernandez-Rundle added that the couple had a “tempestuous relationship that became so disruptive to residents in the apartment building that managers were pursuing their eviction.”

Frank Prieto, Clenney’s attorney, argued that his client stabbed Obumseli in self-defense after being pushed to the ground.

“We are completely shocked at Courtney’s arrest based upon the clear evidence of self-defense in this matter,” Prieto said Thursday. “Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force.”

Larry Handfield, the Obumseli family’s attorney, said that investigators prematurely deemed the stabbing a case of self-defense and fought a more in-depth investigation probe.

Attending Thursday’s press conference with Obumseli’s brother and cousin, Handfield expressed his gratitude for Clenney’s arrest.

“We always believed that with a thorough and fair investigation that this day would come into reality,” he said. “This is such a relief for the family. But it gives restored hope that even though delayed, justice will still come.”

Fernandez-Rundle said that the pair’s continuous fighting caused them to separate briefly in March of this year, and that her mother came to stay with her in the apartment.

The couple reconciled and Obumseli moved back in two days before the fatal encounter, in which their volatile habits began almost immediately again.

After Clenney went live on Instagram, they began arguing after Obumseli returned home from the store at 4:33 p.m. that Sunday, according to police records.

Per the report, Clenney called her mother twice before calling 911 at 4:57 p.m. and Obumseli could be heard on the 911 call “repeatedly saying that he was dying,” said Fernandez-Rundle.

She added that Obumseli was a victim of “domestic violence,” and that men are often unwilling to come forward to report their abuse.

Clenney told investigators that she grabbed a knife after “Obumseli threw her down to the floor and chucked it at him from a distance of 10 feet.”

Fernandez-Rundle said the evidence did not support that claim and that she had stabbed him in the chest at close range. Obumseli was not armed.

Clenney will be extradited to South Florida after her arrest in Hawaii this week on second-degree murder charges.