Eleven by Venus Williams and K-Swiss Are Back With Another Capsule Collection

Image: courtesy of K-Swiss
Image: courtesy of K-Swiss
  Why not wear what the champions are wearing?

Today, Venus Williams and K-Swiss are back with another collection from the Eleven by Venus Williams line, Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss. This drop pays homage to the true heritage and influence of 70s tennis and the psychedelic era. The 17-piece capsule fuses together timeless and classic designs with a bold and contemporary twist. Pieces like the sunset 70s leggings in midnight blue, the race track midi tank in midnight, and speed walk jogger in bright white all have hints of 70s influence. Many items in the collection are made from sustainable variegated quilt of certified organic cotton materials.

Price range from $74 to $158. The collection is available for purchase at KSwiss.com and ElevenbyVenusWilliams.com

RETRO BY ELEVEN X K-SWISS Legacy Hoodie, $108, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
RETRO BY ELEVEN X K-SWISS All That Shimmers Sports Bra, $74, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
RETRO BY ELEVEN X K-SWISS Race Track Legging, $108, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
RETRO BY ELEVEN X K-SWISS K-Swiss’ Tubes B Sneakers, $90, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
