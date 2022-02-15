EBONY Rundown: Eminem Takes a Knee at Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Split, and More

Eminem Takes a Knee at Super Bowl Halftime Show

During the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Eminem took a knee in an apparent act of solidarity with protesters against the killing of Black people at the hands of law enforcement. While there were reports circulating that the “Lose Yourself” rapper knelt in defiance of the NFL’s wishes, a spokesperson for the league confirmed to USA Today reporter Mike Freeman that they were aware of Em’s decision to kneel. “The NFL watched every rehearsal this week and that element was included,” Freeman tweeted, paraphrasing comments made by spokesman Brian McCahry.

Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Split

After two years together, Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have reportedly parted ways. According to People, the pair quietly split but remain friends. The two connected in 2018 at a political fundraiser and reconnected months later, sparking their romance. Neither Booker nor Dawson have publically commented on the reports.

Issa Rae Presented with Key to Inglewood

Issa Rae continues to receive well-deserved recognition for her accomplishments. Most recently, Rae received the key to her hometown of Inglewood, California during a ceremony Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m a little emotional. I’m trying to be a thug right now. The mayor really kind of flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years, so that’s a huge honor,” Rae said during her speech. “Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us showcase this city that I love that so much.”

Naomi Campbell Dispels Assumptions About Her Motherhood Journey

In a cover story for Vogue U.K., Naomi Campbell opened up about her motherhood journey, curtly dispelling assumptions that her infant daughter was adopted. “She wasn’t adopted—she’s my child,” said the supermodel. While Campbell would not speak on the child’s manner of delivery, she is expected to discuss the journey in a forthcoming book. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” said Campbell. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Romeo Miller Welcomes First Child

Monday, Romeo Miller, announced the birth of his first child. In the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a video of Miller and his partner, Drew Sangster, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star explained that they chose not to announce the pregnancy and decided to wait until their daughter was safely delivered. “The best Valentine’s ever,” Miller gushed. “Been waiting for this moment my entire life.”