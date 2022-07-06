Eric Holder Jr Found Guilty of First Degree Murder of Nipsey Hussle

On Wednesday, Eric R. Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Nipsey Hussle, reports NBC News.

Holder was charged with one count of first-degree murder, along with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for two others who were injured in the shooting. He faces a maximum of life in prison.

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down at age 33 on March 31, 2019, outside his Los Angeles store, The Marathon.

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney McKinney accused Holder of premeditated murder after he was accused of being a snitch in conversation with Hussle and another associate.

Later that day, Holder returned to the store with a gun, McKinney said, where numerous witnesses said they saw him walk up to Hussle and open fire. Hussle was hit at least 10 times.

Aaron Jansen, Holder’s attorney claimed that his client attacked Hussle in a fit of “heated passion.” He also alleged that the charges against Holder “were excessive because his client had no premeditated plan to kill Hussle.”

McKinney told the jurors that the nine minutes between the conversation and the shooting was more than enough time for the killing to be premeditated, and reached the threshold for first-degree murder.

NBC Los Angeles reports that Bryannita Nicholson, who was in a casual relationship with Holder at the time, testified that she drove him to the store before the shooting took place. In her testimony, she said they were eating in her vehicle when Holder told her to stay there until he returned.

Nicholson said she was unaware of his connection to Hussle before driving him to the strip mall.

Holder and Hussle grew up together and were both members of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang.

During cross-examinations, Jansen challenged her testimony, using video footage to question her recollection of the events such as “the color of a car that Holder put down a bag of fries on.”

Nicholson claimed she was not lying but that she made genuine mistakes.

Last week, closing arguments were delayed after Holder was attacked by “multiple individuals” as he waited to be transported to the Los Angeles courthouse. The confrontation led to Holder’s head being injured after he was assaulted with a razor.

Hussle was revered in Los Angeles, especially in the South LA area where he grew up. After reaching fame as a rapper and entrepreneur, he invested back into his community by purchasing property and opening businesses.

“He wanted to change the neighborhood,” McKinney said in his closing argument. “He kept the same friends. And the neighborhood loved him. They called him Neighborhood Nip.”

Following his death, Hussle was honored with a public memorial at the arena then known as Staples Center (Crypto Arena) which was attended by thousands of mourners.