Jury is Deliberating in the Civil Rights Case of Three Ex-Officers Linked to George Floyd’s Murder

Image: Getty Images.

On Wednesday, a jury began deliberating in the civil rights case of three former Minneapolis police officers linked to the killing of George Floyd in 2020, CNN reports.

Former officers Tou Thao, 36, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Thomas Lane, 38, were captured on video attempting to restrain Floyd as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and back for more than 9 minutes during the arrest, resulting in Floyd’s death. Thao, Chauvin’s partner, stood in the background keeping stunned witnesses at bay, while Kueng and Lane restrained Floyd’s torso and legs.

Each former officer faces a count of deprivation of rights under color of law for failing to administer medical aid to Floyd, and Thao and Kueng are also charged with failing to intervene in Chauvin’s use of excessive force.

“They chose not to intervene, they chose not to aid Mr. Floyd,” Assistant US Attorney Manda Sertich said in closing arguments. “This is a crime. The defendants are guilty as charged.”

During the course of the trial, all three ex-officers have testified on their own behalf. They have offered several reasons to try to justify why they didn’t intervene or render aid claiming “they were inexperienced, received inconsistent training and deferred to Chauvin’s seniority.”

“I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out,” Thao testified on the stand, referring to Chauvin.

As EBONY previously reported, Chauvin was convicted last April of Floyd’s murder in state court and struck a plea deal in December, pleading guilty to federal charges.

Last month, the federal trial for Thao, Kueng and Lane commenced in St. Paul, Minnesota. The officers have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have decided to be tried together. Additionally, they face a state trial later this year on charges of aiding and abetting in Floyd’s murder.

On Wednesday, Judge Paul Magnuson instructed the jury instructions in the law, and the panel of 4 men and 8 women then began deliberation around 10 a.m. 

