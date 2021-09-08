Former Prison Officer Accused of Leaking R.Kelly’s Jail Records

A retired U.S. Bureau of Prisons officer is accused of leaking sensitive information about R. Kelly to a social media vlogger, the Daily Mail UK reports.

According to the search warrant obtained by the Chicago Tribune, federal agents procured a laptop from the officer who’s accused of illegally accessing Kelly’s emails, phone calls, visitor logs, and other personal information when he was jailed in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Officer A, as identified in the warrant, who was employed in a law enforcement unit in Wisconsin, is said to have retrieved Kelly’s records 153 times from July through December 2019. The officer had no previous connection to the singer and allegedly printed out Kelly’s commissary records and his visitor’s log.

Back in December of 2019, Officer A allegedly emailed herself a 12-page scan of her records before officially retiring.

The officer is accused of sharing Kelly’s jail records with Tasha K, a popular YouTube vlogger who then shared the information with her subscribers. The videos obtained by Tasha K., “had revealed sensitive law enforcement information regarding the celebrity identified as Kelly, including ‘information that would have been known to Bureau of Prisons employees who had monitored Inmate A’s telephone calls or accessed the recordings of those calls.’”

In one 39-minute video from 2019, Tasha acknowledged that she was receiving top-secret information about Kelly.

“Yeah, there’s a phone tap somewhere, and I’m not gonna tell you where it’s at,” she bragged. “I have the plug. I’m not gonna tell you where I got the information from, but just listen to the damn information, OK?’

Although Officer A hasn’t been charged with a crime, the authorities are seeking to search the computer she used and is requesting that she turn over her financial records, which would reveal any financial exchanges between herself and Tasha.

Kelly is charged with the sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual trafficking across state lines and faces up to 20 years in prison.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.