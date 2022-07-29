Family Sues Sesame Place After Racist Interaction, R. Kelly’s Sisters Refuse to Acknowledge Victims, and More

Family Files Lawsuit After Racist Sesame Place Incident

After the viral video of a Sesame Street character intentionally ignoring Black children during a meet and greet surfaced on social media, the affected family is suing the park. The class action civil rights lawsuit is for $25 million and claims that four employees dressed as Elmo, Ernie, Telly Monster, and Abby Cadabby disregarded the presence of Quinton Burns, his daughter Kennedi Burns and other Black guests.

R.Kelly’s Sisters Speaks Out Regarding Brother’s Sentencing

R. Kelly’s sisters, Lisa and Cassandra Kelly, are claiming that his recent sentencing of 30 years is “racist.” In an interview, they stated that they doesn’t believe the validity of those who have come forward as victims. “I’m not going to acknowledge something that I don’t have the proof of. I believe that a lot of the alleged victims are bitter,” said his sister Lisa.

Jackie Robinson Museum Has Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Days after her 100th birthday, Rachael Robinson, widow of Jackie Robinson, cut the ribbon at his memorial museum. The Jackie Robinson Museum opened in New York City to highlight his life’s work and legacy. The museum will be officially open to the public in December.

Beyoncé’s Upcoming Album Leaked

With Beyoncé highly anticipated Renaissance album on the horizon, fans were in frenzy after news that it leaked. Apparently, the CD version was available for sale in Europe with high quality files available online. Her website has been updated with never before seen images of her and her children and a thank you note to her loved ones and fans.