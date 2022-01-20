EBONY Rundown: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed, Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl, and More

Three Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl

Three Pennsylvania Police officers have been charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was killed after the officers fired into a crowd at a high school football game in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania. According to CBS News, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devane were all charged with voluntary and involuntary manslaughter as well as 10 counts of reckless endangerment.

Model Projects Massive Wave of Omicron Deaths on the Horizon

Forecasting models predict that the United States currently faces a wave of 50,000 to 300,000 Omicron variant-related deaths by March, according to The Associated Press. Although Omicron has been identified as a milder variant, rapid infection rates pose risk of severe illness to vulnerable populations.

Biden Administration to Distribute 400M Free N95 Masks

The Biden Administration is giving away 400 million N95 masks as COVID numbers continue to surge across the nation as a result of the Omicron variant. According to CBS News, the masks, which will be taken from the country’s stockpile, will be given away at local pharmacies, and community health centers beginning next week.

Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed

It has been determined that iconic actor Sidney Poitier died of heart failure. According to CNN, a death certificate revealed that the legendary entertainer died of cardiopulmonary failure at his Beverly Hills home. Alzheimers and prostate cancer were also listed as underlying health conditions. He was 94 years old.