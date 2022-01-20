|EBONY Rundown: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed, Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl, and More|Mississippi Renames Street After Blues Legend Bobby Rush|TikTok Influencer Dies After Video Game Altercation|Halle Berry, H.E.R., and Jennifer Hudson Among the Nominees of the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards|Fashion Luminaries, Industry Insiders, and Close Friends Share Sentiments on the Cultural Impact and Lasting Legacy of André Leon Talley|Photo-Essay: Remembering André Leon Talley and His Larger-Than-Life Style|Remembering EBONY and Jet Founder John H. Johnson on His Birthday|Happy Birthday! 5 Things You Didn’t Know About EBONY’s Founder John H. Johnson|The Brilliance of André From the Pages of EBONY|Jamaica’s Four-Man Bobsled Team Qualifies for Winter Olympics for First Time in 24 Years

EBONY Rundown: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed, Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl, and More

Actor and director Sidney Poitier . Image: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.

Three Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl

Three Pennsylvania Police officers have been charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was killed after the officers fired into a crowd at a high school football game in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania. According to CBS News, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devane were all charged with voluntary and involuntary manslaughter as well as 10 counts of reckless endangerment.

Model Projects Massive Wave of Omicron Deaths on the Horizon

Forecasting models predict that the United States currently faces a wave of 50,000 to 300,000 Omicron variant-related deaths by March, according to The Associated Press. Although Omicron has been identified as a milder variant, rapid infection rates pose risk of severe illness to vulnerable populations.

Biden Administration to Distribute 400M Free N95 Masks

The Biden Administration is giving away 400 million N95 masks as COVID numbers continue to surge across the nation as a result of the Omicron variant. According to CBS News, the masks, which will be taken from the country’s stockpile, will be given away at local pharmacies, and community health centers beginning next week.

See Also
Influencer Maya Nepos Uses TikTok Challenge to Feed the St. Louis Homeless Community

Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed

It has been determined that iconic actor Sidney Poitier died of heart failure. According to CNN, a death certificate revealed that the legendary entertainer died of cardiopulmonary failure at his Beverly Hills home. Alzheimers and prostate cancer were also listed as underlying health conditions. He was 94 years old.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!