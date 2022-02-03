|Detroit Pistons to Honor Rosa Parks With Black History Month Initiatives|FBI Identifies Six Juveniles as Persons of Interest in Bomb Threats at HBCUs|EBONY Rundown: Angela Rye Joins ESPN, Biden Aims to Cut Cancer Deaths by 50%, and More|Four Men Arrested in Connection With the Death of Michael K. Williams|Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Names Duckie Thot as the Latest 2022 Rookie|Acclaimed Blues Drummer Sam Lay Passes Away at 86|Brian Flores Sues NFL for Racial Discrimination|5 Black Movie Scenes That Make You Believe in Love|A Call to Action: Now Is Not the Time for Black Athletes to Get Comfortable|Dove’s Short Film ‘As Early As Five’ Is a Wake-Up Call Against Hair Discrimination

FBI Identifies Six Juveniles as Persons of Interest in Bomb Threats at HBCUs

Spelman College. Image. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images.

The FBI has identified six juveniles as “persons of interest” who allegedly made threats to HBCUs, the New York Times reports.

A law enforcement official said the FBI has identified the six “tech-savvy” persons of interest around the country, who deployed sophisticated tactics in disguising themselves as the source of the threats. The threats appear to be racially motivated.

The FBI said in a statement that they were “aware of bomb threats received by some Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

 “The FBI takes all potential threats seriously, and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility,” the statement continued.

The ATF also responded to the threats on Monday and are working with local law enforcement on the investigation, Acting Deputy Director Thomas Chittum added.

As EBONY previously reported, over a dozen HBCUs received bomb threats, prompting administrators to temporarily halt in-person classes and lockdown buildings as a cautionary measure.

The F.B.I. said its joint terrorism task forces were leading the investigation and the situation was “of the highest priority.” The agency has been working with 20 field offices throughout the country.

“Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the F.B.I. takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats,” the F.B.I. said noted.

Students at the HBCU campuses acknowledged that they were stressed and mentally exhausted while being on high alert due to the threats.

“A lot of us feel like this is political,” Joyce Dihi, a freshman at Spelman College said.

“There are people out there who don’t like that H.B.C.U.s support the excellence of Black people,” she continued.

So far, the authorities have not described any of the threats as credible. 

