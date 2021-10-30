Fetty Wap Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Drug Bust

Rap star Fetty Wap, along with six others, was charged on Friday morning for allegedly running a multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring, the New York Daily News.

Defense attorney Elizabeth Macedonio entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

According to the report, the enterprise reportedly attempted to transport over 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine from the West Coast with intentions to distribute across Long Island and his native New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.

The authorities procured $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, five weapons, and ammunition.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office. “The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our areas.”

During an arrangement done by video conference, Fetty, bornWillie Junior Maxwell II, answered “yes” to questions from the U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke before his lawyer, informed the court that he would not make a bail application.

The prosecutions mentioned the possibility of plea negotiations in the case and said that the co-defendants were detained behind bars. After a year-long investigation, the prosecutors gave their account of the New Jersey-born rapper and his partner’s plan to smuggle the narcotics from the West Coast to Suffolk County, using drivers in cars with hidden compartments or the U.S. Postal Service for delivery.

The six-man crew was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of controlled substances but only Fetty was accused of using firearms in connection with the drug ring. Additionally, Anthony Cyntje of Passaic, NJ, a New Jersey corrections officer, was also identified as a codefendant.

Fetty catapulted as a star on the rise when debut single “Trap Queen” peaked No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

Since that time, Fetty has had run-ins with the law including being arrested back in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.

Before his arrest, he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival on Friday.

If convicted, Fetty could be sentenced to life in prison.