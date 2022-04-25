|Florida’s House of Representatives Passes Bill That Splits Up Black Voters|Dr. Alanna A. Morris Highlights Heart Health Disparities for Black Women|Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About 2020 Shooting Incident Involving Tory Lanez|Xavier University Is Planning on Opening a Medical School|Supreme Court Denies Federal Disability Benefits to Residents of Puerto Rico|Wells Fargo Refuses Black Female Judge to Preside Over Discrimination Case|The Founders of The Sip Are Spotlighting Black-Owned Wine Brands|EBONY Rundown: Kamala Harris to Deliver Commencement Speech at HBCU and Trump Campaign Ordered to Pay Omarosa $1.3 Million|NeNe Leakes Sues Andy Cohen and Bravo for Fostering an Alleged Racist Work Environment|Chef Jamika Pessoa Amps Up Vegan Ramen With Caribbean Flavor

Florida’s House of Representatives Passes Bill That Splits Up Black Voters

Ron-desantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

In a special session on Thursday, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in Florida voted to approve Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to redraw the state’s 28 districts that splits up Black voters, ABC News reports. The bill would also eliminate Walt Disney World’s special district.

According to the reports, DeSantis’ map would eradicate gains by Democrats made during the national redistricting process by adding four Republican-leaning seats and eliminating three “toss-ups” seats from the previous map. The result would leave Florida with eight Democrat-leaning seats and 18 Republican-leaning seats, threatening the slim majority that the Democrats hold on the House of Representatives.

The map would also wipe out the number of Black-majority from four to two and transform Florida’s 5th District, which stretches in North Florida from Tallahassee to Jacksonville and is represented by Rep. Al Lawson in Congress.

DeSantis vowed to submit a “race-neutral” map earlier this month.

“We are not going to have a 200-mile gerrymander that divvies up people based on the color of their skin. That is wrong,” DeSantis said. “That is not the way we’ve governed in the state of Florida and so that will be that. And obviously, that will be litigated.”

DeSantis called the special session after vetoing a GOP drawn map that passed through the Florida House and Senate, claiming that “the preservation of districts that lump voters together by race was unconstitutional.”

The bill would also eliminate Walt Disney World’s special district ending the 25,000-acre Reedy Creek Improvement District that Walt Disney World operates as its own municipality, along with five others.

Rep. Angie Nixon, who was among the Florida Democrats’ who attempted to block the two bills, demanded the legislature draw its own map instead of moving forward with DeSantis’ map.

“Our demands are clear. The legislature needs to draw maps,” Nixon said. “The Republicans in leadership need to come to the Democratic leadership, and we’re going to draw some constitutional maps. Those are our demands and we will not be moved.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.