|Playwright Dominique Morisseau on Her Multiple Tony Nominations for ‘Skeleton Crew’|Florida Judge Blocks Governor Ron DeSantis’ Redistricting Plan|The Co-Founders of The Black Hair Experience are Changing the Face of Experiential Museums|Gucci and Adidas Are Teaming Up on a New Collection|5 Spring Leather Jackets to Channel Your Inner Rihanna|Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Sports Agency|Bob Lanier, NBA Hall of Famer Center, Passes Away at 73|Historic Alabama Church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ Listed on Endangered Places List|Former Black Panther Sundiata Acoli Is Finally Out on Parole After Serving 49 Years in Jail|Mercedes and Will.I.Am Collab on Futuristic Sports Car to Support STEM Students

Former Black Panther Sundiata Acoli Is Finally Out on Parole After Serving 49 Years in Jail

sundiata-aoli-51222
Former Black Panther Sundiata Aoli was released on parole this week after serving 49 years in jail for killing a NJ police officer. Image: courtesy of Bring Sundiata Acoli Home Alliance.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Sundiata Acoli, a former Black Panther who was a member of the ultranationalist Black Liberation Army, was granted parole 49 years after his conviction, the Washington Post reports.

Acoli was found guilty of murdering New Jersey State Police officer Werner Foerster during a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike. Assata Shakur was also in the car.

In a separate trial, Shakur was convicted of Foerster’s murder but it’s unknown who pulled the trigger. Eventually, Shakur escaped to Cuba, and she remains one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives.

Acoli was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years; he became eligible for release in 1993 because of good behavior. He appeared before the parole board on four different occasions and was denied after each appearance until the latest round.

Although New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy along with the law enforcement community vehemently opposed Acoli gaining his freedom, the New Jersey high court argued that the role of the parole board was to assess who he has become and not who he was at the time of the crime.

The 3-to-2 ruling cited the Parole Act of 1979, which states “inmates shall be released when they are eligible, unless there is a preponderance of the evidence showing a substantial likelihood they will commit another crime.”

“It is difficult to imagine what else might have persuaded the Board that Acoli did not present a substantial likelihood to reoffend,” the majority opinion read.

Bruce Afran, Acoli’s lead attorney, said his client was not granted parole in the past because his crime involved the killing of a police officer but that shouldn’t justify denying someone their statutory rights.

“There’s a lot of resentment about the fact that a police officer was killed. And that’s what has driven this delay over these years,” Afran said. “This decision is saying when someone is eligible for parole, the board must release him unless there’s a true factual basis to show the inmate cannot be trusted to return to the community.”

Supporters of Acoli believe that he’s already paid his debt to society. He has early-stage dementia and was hospitalized last year with COVID-19.

“It’s time now for Mr. Acoli to live the rest of his life in the loving care of his family and community,” Soffiyah Elijah, a civil rights lawyer and one of Acoli advocates said.

Upon his release, Acoli plans to live with his daughter in New York.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.