|Former Louisville Police Officer Acquitted on All Charges From Breonna Taylor Raid|Three Black Women Raise Over $60,000 for African Students Fleeing Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion|Senator Cory Booker Launches ‘Read Along With Cory’ YouTube Series|8 Black-Owned Dining and Décor Brands to Elevate Your Home|A Historic Broadway Theatre Has Been Renamed After James Earl Jones|André Leon Talley Op-Ed: The Truth Is|This Streaming Service Will Level Up Your Cooking Skills|The Best Looks at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards|Dennis Haysbert Talks Career Goals and His New Movie ‘No Exit’|Jennifer Hudson to Host Daytime Talk Show This Fall

Former Louisville Police Officer Acquitted on All Charges From Breonna Taylor Raid

Brett Hankinson, a former Louisville Metro Police Department detective, was the only officer charged in connection with the March 2020 shooting, but the charges were not in relation to Taylor's death.. Image: Shelby County Detention Center via Getty Images.

On Thursday, after three hours of deliberating, a Louisville jury acquitted Brett Hankison of all three counts of felony wanton endangerment in a raid that killed Breonna Taylor, CNN reports.

Hankison, a former Louisville Metro Police Department detective, was the only officer charged in connection with the March 2020 shooting, but the charges were not in relation to Taylor’s death.

He was tried for firing bullets “through Taylor’s window and sliding glass door that went into a neighboring apartment where three people were present.” Throughout the trial, the defense argued that Hankison was defending his fellow officers, including one who had been shot during the incident.

Taylor’s mother and sister were in attendance for the reading of the verdict but there was no audible reaction.

Hankison exited the courthouse without addressing reporters.

Stewart Mathews, Hankison’s attorney, claimed that his client was simply carrying out his duty during the fatal shooting.

“Justice was done. The verdict was proper and we are thrilled,” Mathews said.

As EBONY previously reported, Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was fatally shot in her own home as police officers executed a “no-knock warrant” in search of a suspect.

After filing a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, Taylor’s family reportedly settled for $12 million.

Prosecutors said they accepted the verdict but declined to speak to the media.

Had he been convicted, Hankison faced one to five years in prison for each charge.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.