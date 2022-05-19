EBONY Rundown: NYC Plans Multi-Borough Celebration of Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday, State of Emergency Declared Over Formula Shortage, and More

NYC Plans Massive Celebration for Notorious B.I.G’s 50th Birthday

This weekend, New York City is poised to pay homage to the Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been the late rapper’s 50th birthday. According to Complex, the Empire State Building will feature a spinning crown and will light up red and white on May 21, Biggie’s birthday. In Brooklyn, the Barclays Center will feature a broadcast of Big’s iconic music videos above the arena’s entrance. The MTA also has plans to roll out a special edition MetroCard for the three subway stops closest to the rapper’s Bed-Stuy home. On May 20, a special ceremony will be held at the Empire State Building featuring Big’s relatives and label mates.

New Jersey Declares State of Emergency Amidst Formula Shortage

Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, has declared a state of emergency due to the growing baby formula shortage. According to CBS News, Murphy signed an executive order, which enacts state pricing gouging laws. Murphy also spoke working with New Jersey based formula companies to emphasize the critical nature of the current situation, thank them for their commitment to increasing production capacity, and offer any assistance the State can provide,” according to the governor’s Twitter account.

Netflix Experiences More Layoffs

Netflix is expected to layoff approximately 150 employees this week. According to Deadline, the video streaming platform is poised to eliminate 150 positions due to slowed revenue growth. Most eliminated positions are reportedly U.S.-based and appear to span across departments; however, a large potion are within creative departments.