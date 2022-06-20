|Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Stole the Show During Milan Men’s Fashion Week|EBONY Celebrates Juneteenth With a Dynamic Celebration for the Culture|Indulge in These Black-Owned Ice Cream Brands Available to Shop Nationwide|I Spent 72 Hours in Beverly Hills With Louis Vuitton for the Brand’s New Fragrance Launch|Boston City Council Apologizes for its Role in Slavery|The Black Traveler’s Guide to Navigating South Africa|Model Alton Mason Discusses His Pivotal Turn as Little Richard in ‘Elvis’|Nas-Directed ‘Supreme Team’ Docuseries Set to Premiere on Showtime|Francia Márquez Is Colombia’s First Black Vice President|America’s Father of Juneteenth and the Start of the March Towards a National Holiday

Francia Márquez Is Colombia’s First Black Vice President

francia-marquez-colombia-vice-president
The newly elected Vice-President of Colombia Francia Marquez. Image: Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Francia Márquez, a Colombian environmental and social justice activist who once worked as a housekeeper, has been elected as Columbia’s first Black Vice President, the New York Times reports.

As the running mate to President-Elect Gustavo Petro, who will also make history as the country’s first leftist head of state, the duo won Sunday’s runoff election in their country by representing the change that so many Colombians have been seeking.

Márquez said she decided to run for office, because her government has “turned their backs on the people, and on justice and on peace.”

Márquez’s appointment is significant because Afro-Colombians face persistent racism and structural barriers in the South American country.

The election was assured that the country would have an Afro-Colombian woman Vice President as Petro’s opponent Rodolfo Hernández running mate was Dr. Marelen Castillo, an educator and religious conservative, of Black lineage as well.

Growing up in the poor, mountainous region of Cauca in southwestern Colombia where she grew up sleeping on a dirt floor, Márquez became pregnant at 16 and went to work in the local gold mines to support her child. Eventually, she worked as a live-in maid, which is a striking contrast to the former presidents of Colombia who were educated in foreign countries and connected to the country’s most powerful families.

Márquez will give leadership to a county that is rifled with economic inequality and where Black, Indigenous and rural communities have fallen even further behind because of the global pandemic. According to a report, forty percent of the country lives in poverty.

While the Petro-Márquez ticket won by a considerable margin, many are skeptical of the new incoming leadership. She’s been the subject to “racist tropes,” and has been criticized for her class and lack of political experince.

Sergio Guzmán, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a consulting firm, said that “there are a lot of questions as to whether Francia would be able to be commander-in-chief, if she would manage economic policy, or foreign policy, in a way that would provide continuity to the country.”

Santiago Arboleda, a professor of Afro-Andean history at Simón Bolívar Andean University argues that Márquez’s critique of the country’s social disparities was rarely heard as “many in our society deny them, or treat them as minor.”

“Today, they’re on the front page,” he said.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.