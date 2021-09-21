The Fugees Announce 25th Anniversary Reunion Tour

The Fugees are hitting the road this fall for a reunion tour to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album, The Score. According to Rolling Stone, the tour officially kicks off in November, but the trio will hold a special performance in New York City on September 22 at an undisclosed location. The performance will be filmed for Global Citizen Live and broadcast on September 25. Fans hoping for a chance to attend the NYC performance can click here for a chance to win tickets.

Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joining RHOA

As a growing number of reports claim that Porsha Williams has chosen to depart “Real Housewives of Atlanta” ahead of season 14 and Cynthia Bailey has been released from the franchise, B. Scott is reporting that former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross has been tapped to join the cast. The Bravo network has yet to confirm the reports.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Expecting First Child

Jeezy and talk show host Jeannie Mai confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. Mai announced her pregnancy during Monday’s episode of The Real.

“I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing,” said the former makeup artist and stylist. “It’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” Mai revealed that she and Jeezy, née, Jay Jenkins, had attempted to conceived using IVF in the past and learned that they were pregnant one month before their wedding. Unfortunately, Mai miscarried shortly after. In an interview with Women’s Health, Mai shared that she has been concealing her pregnancy for five months.