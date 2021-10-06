George Floyd Posthumously Pardoned for 2004 Conviction

The Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles voted 7-0, recommending a full posthumous pardon of George Floyd,” CNN reports. The pardon stems from a 2004 drug conviction, which was the result of an arrest made by former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who is said to have “manufactured the existence of confidential informants to bolster his cases against innocent defendants.” The application for the pardon was filed on behalf of Floyd by his surviving loved ones. The recommendation will be passed on to Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, who will render a final decision.

Governor Newsom Signs ‘Momnibus’ Act

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 65, also known as the Momnibus Act, into law Monday, KTVU reports. The new legislation will require California’s Public Health Department to investigate maternal and infant deaths in the state for research purposes. The bill will also provide guaranteed income for new mothers and offer coverage for doula services.

Georgia Mom Shot Dead in Her Sleep by Neighbor

Carlether Foley, 36, suffered a single gunshot to the head on September 26 as she slept in her bed inside of her apartment in Duluth, Georgia, according to ABC 13. Her body was later discovered by her 17-year-old son. A bullet hole located in a wall of the apartment led investigators to Foley’s neighbor, Maxwell Williamson, 22 who says that the weapon was accidentally discharged as he cleaned it. Williamson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.