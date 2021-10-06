|Willow Smith Reveals That a Cyberstalker Broke Into Her Home|Sage Steele Suspended From ESPN After Controversial Remarks on Vaccine Mandates, Female Journalists, and President Obama|Will Packer Named Producer of the Academy Awards|New Orleans Multipreneur Advises Black Women on How to Disaster Proof Their Business|Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Takes On New Identity|New Healthcare Platform Seeks to Reduce Health Disparities for African Americans|The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards|EBONY Rundown: Board Votes to Posthumously Pardon Georga Floyd for 2004 Conviction, Georgia Mom Fatally Shot in Her Sleep, and More|Bubba Wallace Makes History As the Second Black Driver Ever to Win a NASCAR Cup|Lifestyle Brand Dad No Kids Partners with Son of a Saint to Create a Better Future for Black Boys

EBONY Rundown: Board Votes to Posthumously Pardon Georga Floyd for 2004 Conviction, Georgia Mom Fatally Shot in Her Sleep, and More

Image: Getty Images

George Floyd Posthumously Pardoned for 2004 Conviction

The Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles voted 7-0, recommending a full posthumous pardon of George Floyd,” CNN reports. The pardon stems from a 2004 drug conviction, which was the result of an arrest made by former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who is said to have “manufactured the existence of confidential informants to bolster his cases against innocent defendants.” The application for the pardon was filed on behalf of Floyd by his surviving loved ones. The recommendation will be passed on to Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, who will render a final decision.

Governor Newsom Signs ‘Momnibus’ Act

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 65, also known as the Momnibus Act, into law Monday, KTVU reports. The new legislation will require California’s Public Health Department to investigate maternal and infant deaths in the state for research purposes. The bill will also provide guaranteed income for new mothers and offer coverage for doula services.

Georgia Mom Shot Dead in Her Sleep by Neighbor

Carlether Foley, 36, suffered a single gunshot to the head on September 26 as she slept in her bed inside of her apartment in Duluth, Georgia, according to ABC 13. Her body was later discovered by her 17-year-old son. A bullet hole located in a wall of the apartment led investigators to Foley’s neighbor, Maxwell Williamson, 22 who says that the weapon was accidentally discharged as he cleaned it. Williamson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!