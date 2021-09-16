Gabrielle Union Felt ‘Broken’ after Dwyane Wade Had a Child with Another Woman

In her second memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, Gabrielle Union details the raw emotions she experienced upon learning that her now-husband Dwyane Wade’s tryst with another woman produced a child. “To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people—strangers who I will never meet—who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma,” the Being Mary Jane actress confessed. “I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters.” Xavier Wade was born in 2013, a time when Union and Wade say that they were “not in a good place” and decided to press pause on their relationship. The pair later reconciled. They married the year following the child’s birth in 2014.

Modern Vaccine’s Effectiveness Wanes by 36% after 12 Months

The results of a new study conducted by researchers at Moderna found that the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes by 36 percent after a 12-month time period, Time reports. For this reason, the pharmaceutical company is reccommending a variant booster to increase protection against COVID-19, with data that suggests a third dose will help to amplify immune response while also providing increased protection against new variants.

Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19, Premiere Date Postponed

Wendy Williams is recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which has resulted in a postponement of the season premiere of her daytime talk show. A spokesperson for the media mogul posted the news on the show’s official Instagram account Wednesday. “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement reads. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Health Rebukes Nicki Minaj’s COVID Tweets

Terrence Deyalsingh, Trinidad and Tobago‘s Health Minister, rebuked Nicki Minaj Wednesday over tweets, which claimed that someone on the island of Trinidad suffered swollen testicles and impotence caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. “One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false,” said Deyalsingh, according to CNN. “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, also responded to Minaj’s claims. “I’m not blaming her for anything—but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis as except a one-off anecdote, and that’s not what science is all about,” said Fauci.

7,000 Steps a Day May Reduce Risk of Early Death by 50 to 70 Percent

A new study has blown the lid off of conventional wisdom that at least 10,000 steps per day is necessary to maintain overall health. The peer-reviewed study, published in the JAMA Network Open, found that taking just 7,000 steps each day can help to decrease the risk of premature mortality by 50 to 70 percent, USA Today reports.