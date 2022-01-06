EBONY Rundown: George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot on New Year’s Day, Police Solve ’95 Murder of Nacole Smith, and More

George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot on New Year’s Day

Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was shot while sleeping in her family’s Houston apartment on New Year’s Day. According to ABC 13, the toddler was transported to an area hospital by her mother. There, she was taken into surgery and treated for a punctured lung, liver, and three broken ribs. She remains in stable condition. Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced an Internal Affairs investigation after it was revealed that officers arrived at the scene of the shooting 4 hours after the crime took place.

7 Children Perish in Philadelphia Row House Fire

Atlanta Police have solved a case that went cold over two decades ago. According to CBS News, investigators used DNA to uncover a suspect they believe raped and killed Nacole Smith in 1995. The 14-year-old was walking to school when she realized that she’d forgotten a homework assignment and turned around to head back home. While cutting through a wooded area, she was sexually assaulted and fatally shot. The person police have identified as a suspect is now dead.

Police Solve ’95 Murder of 14-year-old Nacole Smith

7 children are among 13 victims who perished in a Philadelphia house fire Wednesday, CNN reports. 26 people lived in the apartment homes, which are owned by the city housing authority, at the time the deadly fire broke out. The buildings had no violations and a May 2021 inspection showed that the building had 6 working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire has yet to be announced.

Mayo Clinic Fires 700 Unvaccinated Employees

The Mayo Clinic has terminated nearly 1% of its employees due to failure to comply with vaccine mandates, according to CBS News. Dismissed employees may apply for future job openings if they are vaccinated.

U.S. Charges Suspect in Assasination of Haitian President

The United States has charged Mario Palacios for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. According to CNN, Palacios was extradited from Panama. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States as well as “providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap,” the DOJ confirmed.