|State of Georgia Guaranteed Income Program to Give $850 Monthly to Over 600 Black Women|Ernesta Procope, the ‘First Lady of Wall Street,’ Passes Away at 98|Spreading the Word: Amanda Gorman Taps the Power of Language in New Poetry Collection|John Legend to Produce Film Version of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’|Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University|Several Tornadoes Have Devastated Parts of Midwest and South, With Over 70 Deaths Confirmed in Kentucky|Buy This: 6 Chic Socks to Rock This Winter Season|EBONY Rundown: Federal Investigators Uncover ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ Operation, Common and Tiffany Haddish Split, and More|Robbie Shakespeare, Legendary Reggae Bassist, Passes Away at 68|Top Companies Back the Data & Trust Alliance Group in Addressing A.I. Bias in Hiring Practices

State of Georgia Guaranteed Income Program to Give $850 Monthly to Over 600 Black Women

Image: Terry Vine.

The state of Georgia is introducing a guaranteed income program that will provide $850 a month to more than 600 Black women for at least two years, 11 Alive reports.

According to the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund), the program, In Her Hands, is set to distribute over $13 million to a selection of Georgian inhabitants.

The pilot program will begin by targeting 200 women in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, where City Council representative Amir Farokhi has been at work to ensure that an income program was established.

The no-strings-attached monthly income will allow “individuals and families to invest in what they need—from providing for basic needs to keeping a roof over their heads to paying for medical care, to investing in their family and future—and maintain agency over their lives while doing so.” 

On Twitter, Farokhi noted that one of the major components of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s political vision was a guaranteed income for the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

“This initiative, designed with resident input, will transform lives & help us understand the personal & policy benefits of income stability for our most vulnerable,” Farokhi tweet read. “We’ll look at mental health outcomes and employment and career choices, among others.”

Hope Wollensack, executive director of the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund, also evoked Dr. King’s message of economic equality on Twitter.

“We found economic insecurity needed to be combated at the root, like MLK said in 1968, “I am now convinced that the simplest approach will prove to be the most effective—the solution to poverty is to abolish it directly by a now widely discussed measure: the guaranteed income,” Wollensack tweeted.

See Also
Home Values in Black Neighborhoods Have Decreased in the Housing Boom

“[The] In Her Hands initiative will not only provide greater economic stability for program participants but will generate much-needed learnings on policies to advance an economy of shared prosperity,” she added.

A combination of private donors, sponsors, as well as local and federal funds are underwriting the innovative program.

Because there is no application process, each candidate will be invited to participate.

GiveDirectly, a donation service, is continuing to accept contributions to the fund and has raised nearly $10 million, enough so to fund 429 incomes.

The remaining 221 incomes are still in need of full funding.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!