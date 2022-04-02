Georgia Senate Votes to Limit Discussions on Race in Public Schools

On Friday, the Georgia Senate passed a controversial bill that places limits on discussions about race in K-12 classrooms, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The state House previously passed House Bill 1084 and now the legislation returns to the Senate for minor corrections. If approved, Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the bill into law.

Topics that have now have limits include “generalizations, like saying one race is inherently superior, moral character is racially determined, a person is responsible for past actions by others of the same race or America is fundamentally racist.”

“We can teach U.S. history, the good, the bad, and the ugly, without dividing children along racial lines,” Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, said before the 32-21 vote took place.

“We must teach patriotism and that America is good, though not perfect, that America is good,” he continued.

Maurice Brewton, who teaches U.S. history in a Clayton County high school, believes the bill whitewashes America’s history of slavery and racism.

”It’s time for us to be able to have these uncomfortable conversations candidly,” he said. “We don’t want to continue to push the conversation back and make the next generation have to deal with it.”

During his State of the State address in January, Kemp pledged that he would work with lawmakers to end the “divisive ideology” of critical race theory in schools.

The topic of critical race theory has galvanized Republicans across the country and dozens of states are attempting to enact similar laws.

In a news release, Max Flugrath, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia said, “This legislation is an attack on Georgia students and teachers and government censorship of the worst kind.”

In protest of the bill, students and teachers have organized demonstrations at the state Capitol.

Amelia Copp, a Decatur teacher handed out copies of a petition against the legislation with more than 1,300 signatures.

“I have talked personally to several teachers who said they’re going to either move or quit if these bills pass,” she said.

