A Georgia Teen Has Been Accepted to Almost 50 Colleges and Received $1.3 Million in Scholarship Offers

A Georgia high school senior has been accepted to almost 50 colleges and has received over $1 million in scholarship offers, CNN reports.

Makenzie Thompson, a native of Atlanta, applied to over 50 universities after attending college fairs, where she received fee waivers. To date, she’s been accepted to 49 schools and is still waiting to hear back from one more.

“It was a very, very good experience, just to see your hard work paying off and getting to see them just pile up in a folder,” she said.

“My family is ecstatic,” she continued. “Getting 49 acceptances and over 1.3 million, they’re like ‘wow, you’re going places.’”

Throughout her high school career, Thompson has excelled in her studies where she’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Honor Society of Dance and Arts at Westlake High School in Atlanta. She said she’s able to juggle so much because of prioritizing.

“Without time management, or knowing how to multitask, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything,” she added.

Thompson is also the co-captain of the Blue Reign dance team, the vice president of Beta Club (a community service organization), a varsity baseball manager and she’s a senior class president.

Next semester, Thompson will study animal science at Tuskegee University. Although she had numerous options to choose from, Thompson settled on Tuskegee because of the school’s track record of producing veterinarians. When she visited the campus, “it gave me the feeling that I was at home,” she said.

“I’m excited for a new environment, a fresh start, fresh people,” she added.