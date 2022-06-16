|10 LGBTQ+ Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Follow Right Now|Top NBA Prospects Get Financial Help from BlackRock and Expert Lauren Simmons|Calm Meditation App Launches “Coming Out” Series Centered Around Pride and Self-Acceptance|Georgia’s GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Is Accused of Hypocrisy for Criticizing Black Fathers|Author James Patterson Apologizes for Stating That White Male Writers Are Victims of ‘Racism’|Lizzo Changes Lyrics In New Song ‘Grrrls’ Following Social Media Backlash|Turn It Up: 12 Tunes That Belong on Your Pride Month Playlist|Shades of H.E.R: 10 Stylish Sunglasses to Channel Your Inner Rockstar|TV One’s Mission to Represent Authentic Black Storytelling Clicks With Audiences|Judge Mathis Talks Family, Fatherhood, and His New Docu-Series ‘Mathis Family Matters’

Georgia’s GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Is Accused of Hypocrisy for Criticizing Black Fathers

Herschel-walker-52522
Heisman Trophy winner and Republicancandidate for US Senate Herschel Walker. Image: Megan Varner/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Former NFL running back and current GOP Senate Candidate from Georgia Herschel Walker claimed in a 2019 interview that his greatest accomplishment is being a good father. Interestingly, he was petitioned by the courts for a paternity test and to pay financial support for his estranged child, the Insider reports.

According to the petition, Walker and the unidentified mother of his child were in a relationship between 2008 and 2011. Eventually, the couple separated eight months before the birth of the child.

“The child’s mother is a graduate student at Columbia University struggling to make ends meet. Unfortunately, Mr. Walker has thus far decided not to take full financial responsibility for the care of his alleged son,” read the 2013 petition by Andres Alonso, a partner with the law firm Alonso Krangle. “We hope that with the filing of the petition Mr. Walker will finally acknowledge the true extent of his support obligations.”

A year later, Walker was ordered to pay child support for his son who was by then more than 2 years old.

Although he regularly has made appearances with and spoken publicly about his older son, 22-year-old internet personality Christian, he has not mentioned his other child during the campaign—fueling rumors that he is an absentee father after repeatedly criticizing Black fathers on public forums.

“I want to apologize to the African-American community,” Walker said in a 2020 interview, “because the fatherless home is a major, major problem.”

Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, addressed Walker’s second son in a statement.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so,” Paradise said. “He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

In an interview with conservative social media stars Diamond and Silk, Walker “compared a Black father leaving his family to separations during slavery.”

“The father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they’ll be raised by their mom,” he said in a 2021 interview. “If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman— even if you have to leave that woman—you don’t leave that child.”

The Daily Beast reported that although Walker provides holiday and birthday presents to his second son, he is not active in the child’s life, nor has the child spoken with his half-brother.

In a new poll conducted this week by East Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research, Walker and Senator Raphael Warnock are in a virtual tie with less than five months before the midterm election.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.