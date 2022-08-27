|Retailer Sherri McMullen Is Celebrating 15 Years in the Game With a Pop-Up Shop in Detroit|German Government Agrees to Return Stolen Artifacts to Nigeria|Benedict College Becomes the First HBCU to Launch an Esports Degree Program|This Flavorful Flower Takes Classic Summer Cocktails to the Next Level|ByBlack Certified: 4 Black-Owned Services to Keep on Your Personal Radar|Top-Rated Tropical Destinations to Enjoy Labor Day Weekend Without the Crowds|Meghan Markle Launches ‘Archetypes’ Podcast|D.C. Teen Christopher Ballinger to Become Youngest Black Aviator in the U.S.|Two Women Sue George Foreman, Accusing Him of Sexual Assault in the 1970s|Black-Owned, Award Winning Whiskey Brand ‘Uncle Nearest’ Tops Esteemed Inc. 5000 List

German Government Agrees to Return Stolen Artifacts to Nigeria

Two Nigerian bronze artifacts on display prior to a signing of an agreement of intent at the Foreign Ministry for Germany's return of the "Benin bronzes." The agreement will allow the speedy return of 1130 artifacts from five German museums to Nigeria. The artifacts were originally taken by German colonial forces over 100 years ago. Image: Omer Messinger/Getty Images.
The German government has signed an agreement to transfer ownership of the Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria, reports Reuters.

Sometime this year, they will be physically returned to Nigeria. Per an agreement with Nigeria, a third of the artifacts will remain on loan in Berlin at the Humboldt Forum for at least 10 years.

In 1897, British soldiers stole hundreds of bronze sculptures and plaques when they invaded the Kingdom of Benin, which is located in what is now southwestern Nigeria. Some of the ancient artifacts trace as far back as the 13th century.

Most of the artifacts ended up in American and European museums.

According to French art historians, 90% of African art is believed to be in Europe, which is a direct result of European colonialism.

“This represents the future concerning the artifacts issue; a future of collaboration among museums, a future of according respect and dignity to the legitimate requests of other nations and traditional institutions,” said Abba Isa Tijani, director general of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

Tijani also implored other nations and institutions to make similar agreements with African countries.

London’s Horniman Museum announced earlier this month that it would return 72 artifacts, including 12 brass plaques, to the Nigerian government.

A museum in Paris and a college at Cambridge University college announced plans to return artifacts to Africa as well.

Claudia Roth of the German Culture Commissioner said that the agreement was “an example for museums in Germany with colonial-era collections.” He pledged that further agreements will be announced in the coming months.

