|Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing His Life Story in Upcoming Series|Getty Images and Denny’s Launch HBCU Archival Grant at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival|Fetty Wap Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats With a Gun on a FaceTime Call|How 19-Year-Old Justin Ellen Built a Six Figure Baking Business From His Parents’ Kitchen|Legendary Songwriter Lamont Dozier Passes Away at 81|7 Ways You Can Explore Your Fashion Style This Summer|How to Use Cold Therapy to Accelerate Muscle Recovery, Improve Mental Health, and Boost Immunity|The Best Men’s Suits for Hot, Summer Work Days|Alabama City Disbands Police Department After Racist Text Messages Surface|Serena Williams Officially Announces Her Upcoming Retirement from Tennis

Getty Images and Denny’s Launch HBCU Archival Grant at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

Preserving-the-History-of-HBCUs-Together-panel-discussion
From left: Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., president of Jackson State University, Brenda Lauderback, Denny’s board chair, Cassandra Illidge, vice president of global partnerships and executive director of the HBCU Grants Program at Getty Images, and EBONY Media's Chief Operating Officer Keija Minor. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, Getty Images and Denny’s formally launched a partnership rooted in the preservation of HBCUs during the Preserving the History of HBCUs Together panel discussion.

The event was moderated by EBONY Media’s Chief Operating Officer, Keija Minor. The panel’s participants included Brenda Lauderback, Denny’s Board Chair; Cassandra Illidge, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Executive Director of the HBCU Grants Program at Getty Images; and Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., President of Jackson State University.

Through this partnership, Denny’s will disburse stipends to students at the participating HBCUs who have been chosen as the recipients of the Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs. This program will significantly support the digitization of the invaluable visual history of HBCUs so that it can be honored, revered and accessed for years to come. Additionally, over 100,000 photos will be available for licensing in the “Historically Black Colleges & Universities Collection” on gettyimages.com.

“We want to have many more students to have the opportunity to work in their schools and working to digitize all of their images, giving them an experience they may never have had if they didn’t have this program in place,” said Lauderback. “Also, the opportunity for many more HBCUs to be a part of this program—we want to this grow. We know that if we can control our narrative in our schools and amongst our people, we are better off. We don’t need other people telling our story.”

The recipients of the grant’s inaugural cohort are Claflin University, North Carolina Central University, Jackson State University and Prairie View A&M University. The goal is for Getty Images to expand this opportunity to other HBCUs in the future.

“First, I want Getty Images to work with every HBCU. Second, I would love to see Black archivists—I want to see students come out of school and be employed at companies like EBONY or Getty Images or Denny’s or back at Jackson State, said Illidge. “Ultimately, the goal of this program is to make a difference in the way the world views history and this will provide a wealth of content for publications and textbooks to be filled with historical events that are relevant to us and were photographed by us.”

In partnership with the Getty Family and philanthropic organization Stand Together, the grants are able to commit $500,000 towards the digitization of HBCU photographic archives, with the respective HBCUs retaining full ownership.

“Whenever there is a Black entity or a Black movie make HBCUs a part of that and this, [the grant] will allow them to easily do so and have access to that. That’s what we want to see, our photos widely used, properly digitized and preserved for our history and for posterity,” added Hudson.

Images from the Preserving the History of HBCUs Together panel discussion:

EBONY’s Chief Operating Officer Keija Minor was the moderator of the Preserving the History of HBCUs Together . Image: courtesy of Arturo Holmes/ Getty Images
Cassandra Illidge, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Executive Director of the HBCU Grants Program at Getty Images. Image: courtesy of Arturo Holmes/ Getty Images
Brenda Lauderback, Denny’s Board Chair. Image: courtesy of Arturo Holmes/ Getty Images
Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., President of Jackson State University. Image: courtesy of Arturo Holmes/ Getty Images
Attendees during the Preserving the History of HBCUs Together panel. Image: courtesy of Arturo Holmes/ Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.