Ginni Thomas, Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Linked to Organizers of the January 6 Insurrection

Ginny Thomas (center) with her husband Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (left) and Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (right). Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

 Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been linked to organizers of the January 6 Insurrection at the Capitol.

According to the report from the New York Times, Thomas played “peacemaker” to various rally organizers “so that there wouldn’t be any division around January 6,” said Dustin Stockton, a co-organizer Ellipse rally.

“The way it was presented to me was that Ginni was uniting these different factions around a singular mission on January 6,” Stockton said. “That Ginni was involved made sense—she’s pretty neutral, and she doesn’t have a lot of enemies in the movement.”

Just last month,  The Washington Post reported that Thomas shared a Facebook post on January 6 right before the violence began that read “LOVE MAGA people!!!! GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP OR PRAYING.” 

Thomas was also an advisory board member of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit that provided buses for attendees on January 6. Additionally, it was reported that she was connected to groups who sought to overturn the 2020 election results.

John Eastman, the attorney responsible for writing the memo on how Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election results, was a clerk for  Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court and remains the couple’s close friend.

Doubling down on her conservative commitments, Thomas served on board of CNP Action, the political division of the Council for National Policy. The right-wing group circulated a document titled “Election Results and Legal Battles: What Now?” after the presidential election and requested that members call Republican state lawmakers to challenge the 2020 election results. Also, CNP Action distributed a report titled “Five States and the Election Irregularities and Issues,” which highlighted five swing states where Trump was seeking to change the election results.

The newsletter argued for the “historical, legal precedent for Congress to count a slate of electors different from that certified by the Governor of the state.”

