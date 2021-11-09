Gladys Knight’s Son Sentenced to Prison Over Restaurant Texas

Shanga Hankerson, the son of Gladys Knight, is facing time in prison for failure to withhold payroll taxes from employees’ gross pay at Gladys Knight Chicken and Waffles. According to The Associated Press, Hankerson was sentenced to two years in prison, one year of supervised release following the stint behind bars, and payment of $1 million in restitution.

Kamala Harris Heads to Paris to Mend Fences

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Paris for the next several days. During her time in France, she will partake in a series of ceremonies and events in hopes of smoothing things over with America’s oldest ally, The Los Angeles Times reports. Relations between the United States and France became strained after the U.S. and United Kingdom reached a deal to construct nucelar-powered submarines for Austrailia that canceled a previously executed $65-billion contract “to buy French-made submarines.”

St. Louis Mother Charged After 5 Children Perish in House Fire

Sabrina M. Dunigan has been charged with five counts of endangering the life and health of a child, St. Louis Today reports. The felony charges come after the 34-year-old’s 5 children perished in an apartment fire last August. Dunigan, who was not home at the time of the incident, had left to pick her boyfriend up from work around 3 a.m. Her parents lived in the same apartment building and were in their unit during the incident. Dunigan’s father, Greg Dunigan, says that he and his wife were supposed to be looking after the children but admits that they fell asleep. Dunigan also shared that he and his wife jumped from the window of the second-floor apartment.

Tennessee Pastor Lauded as a Hero After Tackling Gunman

Ezekiel Ndikumana, Pastor of the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, is being applauded as a hero after he tackled a man who waved and pointed a handgun at congregants during Sunday service. According to USA Today, no one was injured and the suspect, Dezire Baganda, has since been apprehended. He has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault with more charged pending, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Dionne Warwick Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance

Twitter’s favorite and most-opinionated auntie, Dionne Warwick, made a surprise “Saturday Night Live” appearance over the weekend alongside Ego Nwodim, who frequently impersonates the singer during the skit, “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show.” Watch Warwick’s chuckle-worthy appearance here.