|EBONY Rundown: Gladys Knight’s Son Sentenced to Prison Over Restaurant Taxes, Kamala Harris Heads to Paris to Mend Fences, and More|PANGAIA’s Latest Denim Release Is a Custom Flex|Terrence ‘Astro’ Wilson, a Co-Founder of UB40, Passed Away at 64|Tom Ford Beauty Introduces Its Newest Soleil Neige Collection|The Connection of One Art Collector’s African Sculpture Collection to Blues Music|Missy Elliot to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame|Kenya’s Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir Win Top Prizes at New York City Marathon|Woman Says Southwest Airlines Believed That She Was Trafficking Her Biracial Daughter|Dr. Sian James Answers Your Questions on Ways to Improve Your Health Through Chinese Medicine|31 Years Later, Magic Johnson Reflects On Contracting HIV

EBONY Rundown: Gladys Knight’s Son Sentenced to Prison Over Restaurant Taxes, Kamala Harris Heads to Paris to Mend Fences, and More

Gladys Knight. Image: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Gladys Knight’s Son Sentenced to Prison Over Restaurant Texas

Shanga Hankerson, the son of Gladys Knight, is facing time in prison for failure to withhold payroll taxes from employees’ gross pay at Gladys Knight Chicken and Waffles. According to The Associated Press, Hankerson was sentenced to two years in prison, one year of supervised release following the stint behind bars, and payment of $1 million in restitution.

Kamala Harris Heads to Paris to Mend Fences

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Paris for the next several days. During her time in France, she will partake in a series of ceremonies and events in hopes of smoothing things over with America’s oldest ally, The Los Angeles Times reports. Relations between the United States and France became strained after the U.S. and United Kingdom reached a deal to construct nucelar-powered submarines for Austrailia that canceled a previously executed $65-billion contract “to buy French-made submarines.”

St. Louis Mother Charged After 5 Children Perish in House Fire

Sabrina M. Dunigan has been charged with five counts of endangering the life and health of a child, St. Louis Today reports. The felony charges come after the 34-year-old’s 5 children perished in an apartment fire last August. Dunigan, who was not home at the time of the incident, had left to pick her boyfriend up from work around 3 a.m. Her parents lived in the same apartment building and were in their unit during the incident. Dunigan’s father, Greg Dunigan, says that he and his wife were supposed to be looking after the children but admits that they fell asleep. Dunigan also shared that he and his wife jumped from the window of the second-floor apartment.

Tennessee Pastor Lauded as a Hero After Tackling Gunman

Ezekiel Ndikumana, Pastor of the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, is being applauded as a hero after he tackled a man who waved and pointed a handgun at congregants during Sunday service. According to USA Today, no one was injured and the suspect, Dezire Baganda, has since been apprehended. He has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault with more charged pending, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

Dionne Warwick Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance

Twitter’s favorite and most-opinionated auntie, Dionne Warwick, made a surprise “Saturday Night Live” appearance over the weekend alongside Ego Nwodim, who frequently impersonates the singer during the skit, “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show.” Watch Warwick’s chuckle-worthy appearance here.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!