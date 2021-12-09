EBONY Rundown: Ex-NFL Star Glenn Foster Jr. Dies in Police Custody, Study Finds Booster Could Counter Threat Posed by Omicron, and More

Former NFL Player Glenn Foster Jr. Died in Police Custody

Alabama state investigators are probing the death of former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr., who died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody. According to CNN, Foster was arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase. He was released Sunday and rebooked two minutes later. Police told Foster’s family that he had been in an “altercation” with another inmate. It has also been reported that Foster, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, appeared to be suffering from a mental health episode in the days leading up to his death. Exact details regarding his death remain unclear. Foster’s official cause of death is pending.

Omicron Threat Could Be Countered with Vaccine Booster, Study Finds

According to Bloomberg, new research shows that COVID booster shots could offer protection that counters the threat posed by the Omicron variant. “A good booster probably would decrease your chance of infection, especially infection leading to more severe disease,” said Alex Sigal, head of research at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban.

Surgeon General Sheds Light on Youth Mental Health Crisis

In a new public healthy advisory Tuesday, United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spotlighted the youth mental health crisis, which has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Recent national surveys of young people have shown alarming increases in the prevalence of certain mental health challenges— in 2019, one in three high school students and half of female students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, an overall increase of 40% from 2009,” Murthy explained. “It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place.”

Serena Williams Withdraws from Australian Open

In a statement published on the Australian Open website, Serena Williams confirmed that she will not participate in the tennis tournament next month for medical reasons. “While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete,” Williams said. “Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level.”

Black Museum to Melt Charlottesville Robert E. Lee Statue

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center has plans to repurpose the Robert E. Lee statue, which was removed from the heart of Charlottesville last summer. According to CNN, the museum, which is the former home of Charlottesville’s only high school for Black students, will melt down the statue and produce new art from its remains.