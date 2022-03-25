Hampton University Offers Free Tuition and Board to 50 Students in Ukraine

Hampton University has extended the offer of free tuition and board to 50 students in Ukraine for the summer semester. After the summer ends, students are welcome to continue their education at Hampton at regular tuition costs. The humanitarian effort comes amidst Russia’s invasion of the country and reports that African students are facing discrimination while trying to exit the war-torn nation. “The collective Hampton University faculty, staff, and students are heartbroken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals, and other civilian areas,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey in a statement. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

Five Pittsburgh Officers Fired in Connection to Deadly Tasing

Five Pittsburgh Police officers face termination in connection to the deadly tasing of Jim Rogers, Pittsburgh Action News reports. The 54-year-old victim was approached by police in the Bloomfield section of the city last October on suspicion of bicycle theft. Rogers was tased multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he died the following day. His death was ruled accidental and the result of a lack of oxygen to the brain. Eight involved officers, including two supervisors, were suspended pending the outcome of an investigation, which uncovered multiple procedural failures, according to The Hill. Three of the involved officers will retain their jobs. The names of the officers involved have not been made public per a collective bargaining agreement.

Kyrie Irving to Return to Brooklyn Court as Covid Restrictions Loosen

Kyrie Irving is expected to resume playing home games again at the Barclay Center after previously being prohibited from doing so as a result of his vaccination status, CNN reports. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to modify COVID-19 worker’s restrictions as they pertain to professional performers and athletes. For the last several months, the policy has kept the Brooklyn Nets star and other unvaccinated athletes from participating in home games.

Birth Control for Men Deemed 99% Effective in Recent Study

Men are one step closer to having the ability to adopt another form of contraception outside of condoms, vasectomies, and abstinence. A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota found a particular nonhormonal birth control pill to be 99 percent effective in male mice, Fortune reports. Additionally, the pill is said to have no major side effects.

Morris Chestnut Receives Hollywood Star

Morris Chestnut received his flowers the week when he unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the Best Man actor was presented with his star Wednesday and credited his longstanding friendships with keeping him grounded. “I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to be able to do that, to be able to go outside of myself and be in an industry where you have to go outside of yourself and be these characters,” he said. “Friendship is very important to me. For me, it’s always been a concerted effort, so I want to make sure that Hollywood is a part of my life, but it was not my life. So my longstanding friendships have always been extremely important to me.”