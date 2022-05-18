|Handbag Designer Brandon Blackwood Offers to Pay For Funerals of Victims of Buffalo Supermarket Shooting|Get the Look: Doja Cat’s Skin Glow at the Billboard Music Awards|The Buffalo Shooting Brings to Light Why the Great Replacement Theory Is a Danger to Us All|Katt Williams Dishes on Directing Himself in His New Netflix Special|Marsai Martin Opens Up About Maintaining Her Mental Health and Avoiding Burnout|Biden Administration Takes Action to Increase Affordable Housing Options Nationwide|A Chicago Man is Charged With Threatening Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx|Black Farmers in Southwest Georgia to Host New Airbnb Stays and Experiences|Navy Commissioned Destroyer Ship Named in Honor of the First Black Marine Aviator|Howard University Obtains Major Acquisition of Gordon Parks’ Photo Archive

Handbag Designer Brandon Blackwood Offers to Pay For Funerals of Victims of Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Designer Brandon Blackwood. Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
In an Instagram post on Monday night, luxury handbag designer Brandon Blackwood requested the help of his followers to help him connect with the families of the victims in the Buffalo Supermarket shooting.

On Saturday May 14th, 10 people were killed when a gunman dressed in body armor and armed with a high-powered rifle opened fire at Tops Market, a local grocery store . Since the news iniitally broke, the gunman’s motives have been investigated into deeper with signs suggesting that it was a pre-meditated hate crime.

The caption of Blackwood’s IG post started off with the following:

“Hey Cousins! I’ve reached out to the Erie PD. But I’m asking for your help as well. If you have any leads / connections to the victims families please email [email protected]

“I’d like to pay for each victims funeral costs. This was so heartbreaking to witness and it’s been difficult finding the right people. Y’all tag Undersheriff Cooley, Sheriff Garcia, and BPD Commissioner Gramaglia or email me if you know any connections to the victims. Love y’all, stay safe, and know hate will never win,”continued the caption.

Blackwood has maintained clarity on being a medium to advocate for the Black community. His most notable handbag collection have been his trunks and mini print bags with the phrase “End Systemic Racism” on the exterior.

